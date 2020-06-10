LA HABRA, Calif., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s , Southern California's premier independent Appliance, TV and Mattress retailer, today announced that they have formed a partnership with Southern California-based, luxury home appliance brand Dacor. Known for its commitment to expert innovation and technological advancement, the American brand is recognized for its high-quality handcrafted kitchen cooking, cleaning, and cooling products.



“We are excited to partner with Dacor,” said John Riddle, President & CEO, Howard’s. “We work closely with our brand partners to ensure the best fit and the best audience reception. Dacor’s distinctive styles and evocative, intuitive technologies are an ideal match for our customers who seek state-of-the-art appliances.”



Howard’s will immediately begin carrying the entire array of Dacor’s products including cooktops, range hoods, dishwashers, refrigerators, and more in their stores. They will build kitchen vignettes showcasing Dacor’s intuitive technologies, outstanding performance, and thoughtful details that meet the complex needs of today’s foodies and home chefs. ‘Store-within-a-store’ displays at Howard’s showrooms will serve to underscore Dacor’s focus on designing and building appliances for the modern home.



“Dacor is pleased to be a Howard’s brand partner and to offer our luxury kitchen products in their stores,” said Randy Warner, President, Dacor. “Howard’s focus on the customer experience echoes our own pledge to put the customer first. Since 1948, Dacor has stood for culinary innovation and revolutionizing the kitchen experience. We look forward to showcasing our appliances at Howard’s and presenting customers with new options for creating and entertaining.”



Dacor will make its partner debut at the grand opening of Howard’s newest store location in Long Beach at the Marina Pacifica Mall in August 2020.

For more information about Howard’s appliances, TVs, and mattresses, please visit howards.com .

ABOUT HOWARD’S

Founded in 1946 when Howard Roach began repairing radios in the back of a sporting goods store in San Gabriel, California, Howard’s has grown over the past 74 years to become Southern California's largest and most trusted independent retailer of appliances, TVs, and mattresses. With 13 locations, Howard’s is the premiere independent SoCal Appliance, TV, and Mattress retailer offering the best brands at the best price. Howard’s prides itself on three pillars of service: an unparalleled 60-day price match guarantee, expert customer service, and free next day delivery.

ABOUT DACOR

Dacor is a leading American luxury home appliance brand known for creating stunning tools that deliver expert innovation, intuitive technology, and handcrafted design. The company, based in Southern California and founded over 50 years ago, has revolutionized the luxury kitchen landscape through its award-winning suite of next-generation creative tools. Boasting curated design and confident reliability, Dacor pushes the boundaries of innovation and performance by transforming the modern-day kitchen into a place to connect, entertain and create. For additional information, please visit Dacor.com or follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter or LinkedIn .