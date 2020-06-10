MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

May YTD - May Beginning

Inventory 2020 2019 %Chg 2020 2019 %Chg May 2020 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 25,493 21,411 19.1 76,282 71,845 6.2 92,724 40 < 100 HP 6,508 5,885 10.6 22,992 22,872 0.5 38,247 100+ HP 1,365 1,640 -16.8 6,871 7,216 -4.8 8,452 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 33,366 28,936 15.3 106,145 101,933 4.1 139,423 4WD Farm Tractors 156 178 -12.4 989 1,074 -7.9 732 Total Farm Tractors 33,522 29,114 15.1 107,134 103,007 4.0 140,155 Self-Prop Combines 272 280 -2.9 1,576 1,741 -9.5 996

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.



