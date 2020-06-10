MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 May YTD - MayBeginning
Inventory
 20202019%Chg 20202019%ChgMay 2020
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP25,49321,41119.1 76,28271,8456.292,724
 40 < 100 HP6,5085,88510.6 22,99222,8720.538,247
 100+ HP1,3651,640-16.8 6,8717,216-4.88,452
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors33,36628,93615.3 106,145101,9334.1139,423
4WD Farm Tractors156178-12.4 9891,074-7.9732
Total Farm Tractors33,52229,11415.1 107,134103,0074.0140,155
Self-Prop Combines272280-2.9 1,5761,741-9.5996
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.