ATCHISON, Kan., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allison Hardy has joined MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI), as the new assistant general counsel. She assists in the direction of MGP’s legal affairs, including providing counsel on the business and legal ramifications of strategic initiatives and negotiating contracts.



Most recently, Hardy was senior legal counsel for Ultimus Fund Solutions in Omaha, Neb., which provides fund administration, accounting, and broker-dealer services to registered and private investment funds such as mutual funds, ETFs, and pensions. Her work included regulatory compliance, advising on acquisitions and divestitures, as well as negotiating legal agreements in areas such as real estate and technology licensing.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with significant experience in finance and corporate governance as MGP continues its growth initiatives,” said Vice President and General Counsel TJ Lynn.

Prior to Ultimus, Hardy spent a decade with the law firm Stinson LLP, beginning as a summer associate and advancing to a partner in the corporate finance division. She represented clients including MGP on matters ranging from securities and corporate governance to mergers and acquisitions.

Her community affiliations include current membership in the Junior League of Omaha and recognition as Volunteer Attorney of the Month by the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association in 2014.

Hardy received her Juris Doctor cum laude from the Creighton University School of Law in 2008 and received a certificate in business law. She also completed undergraduate studies at Creighton, earning a Bachelor of Arts. Prior to law school, she was a member of Creighton’s NCAA Division 1 crew team.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where it produces premium distilled spirits and food ingredients. The company also produces premium distilled spirits in Washington, D.C., and at its historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Media Contact: Jenell Loschke, 913.360.5403

jenell.loschke@mgpingredients.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed733d46-7676-4169-a3bf-1d9e83288ddd