OTTAWA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is pleased to announce that Nancy Borden, an owner of Vancouver Island Propane Services in British Columbia, has been appointed as the first woman to chair its Board of Directors.



“I am very honoured for the opportunity to assume the position of chair and thank my colleagues on the Board for putting their trust in me,” said Borden. “I am proud to be part of an industry that focuses on an individual’s capabilities and promotes a ‘can you do the job’ mindset, regardless of gender. Since I was young, I have worked in a male dominated industry, but I was surrounded by colleagues that always encouraged me, giving me the confidence to keep moving ahead and take on new responsibilities.”

Borden assumed the role of chair at the CPA’s Annual General Meeting held on June 10, 2020 after holding the position of vice-chair for the past year, and previously chair of the CPA BC Committee for two years.

“On behalf of the CPA Board of Directors, I congratulate Nancy in her new role as chair. Nancy’s extensive experience and passion for the propane industry will provide great leadership for our Board as we work on behalf of our members from coast to coast to advance the interests of our industry,” said Past Chair Dan Kelly.

Nancy has worked for her family’s propane business, VI Propane Services located in Victoria, B.C. since the start of her career. During that time, she’s taken on many roles in the propane marketing business, from the field to compliance and regulation, including being a certified Propane Training Institute trainer.

“I am very pleased to have Nancy chair our board. Having strong leaders who are women in the energy sector provides inspiration for the promotion of women and young talent in our industry,” said CPA’s President & CEO Nathalie St-Pierre. “Nancy brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to effectively lead the CPA board and provide strategic direction to continue building a growing and prosperous propane market. I look forward to working with Nancy in the year ahead.”

The Canadian Propane Association is the national trade association representing every segment of the propane industry across Canada. It will be celebrating ten years this fall.

“It’s such a great time in the propane industry. We have this low-emission fuel that is versatile, safe, self-contained and can go anywhere,” said Borden. “We still have a lot of work to do in getting our message out about this amazing fuel, but now is really an exciting time as we see governments starting to understand how beneficial propane is and how it can help reduce emissions across the country. We have some unique challenges ahead of us as we work to advance our industry, but I am so excited for it.”

About the Canadian Propane Association

With over 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. Our mission is to promote a safe and thriving propane industry that plays a vital role in Canada’s energy sector. To achieve this, we champion propane and the propane industry in Canada and facilitate best practices, safety and a favourable business environment through advocacy, training and emergency response.