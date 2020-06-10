Highlights:

New-to-aftermarket valve covers for more than 2 million Chrysler and General Motors vehicles.

New power steering fluid reservoir for more than 1 million Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana work vans

New diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) pumps for 1.4 million Chevrolet, GMC and Ford vehicles

COLMAR, Pa., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 100 new automotive repair products, giving professional installers and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative solutions designed to help them save time and money.



Dorman’s featured releases this month are two first-to-aftermarket valve covers that fit nearly 1.5 million Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Mitsubishi vehicles ( 264-925 ), and approximately 750,000 General Motors vehicles ( 264-929 ).1 These valve covers were formerly only available from the original manufacturer, but they are now available in the aftermarket to help retailers, distributors and installers to service more repair opportunities with reliable solutions.

Dorman is also releasing a new power steering fluid reservoir this month for more than 1 million Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana work vans. Like Dorman’s other power steering reservoirs, this new-to-aftermarket design underwent accelerated age testing, leak testing, seal testing and drop testing by Dorman’s skilled design professionals to help ensure reliability in a variety of tough conditions.

Another set of new releases this month are two diesel exhaust fluid pumps for 6.6L engines on certain Chevrolet and GMC vehicles from 2010 to 2016 ( 904-607 ), and 6.7L and 3.2L engines on certain Ford vehicles ( 904-609 ), which are designed to directly replace original equipment pumps on more than 1.4 million vehicles in operation. These DEF pumps are Dorman-engineered, with convenient installation hardware, providing installers with a new preferred aftermarket alternative.

These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, sign up at DormanProducts.com/signup .

1Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

Contact: Steve Gisondi

Email: sgisondi@dormanproducts.com

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For over 100 years, we have been one of the automotive aftermarket industry’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020 and its other SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Visit Dorman’s website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website to view new and updated information.