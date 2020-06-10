Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American economy continues to rebound as the Nasdaq traded over 10,000 for the first in history.

At the same time, the pandemic has Americans more concerned about their health and wellness than ever before. Reports show that Google searches for health-related subjects will continue to increase exponentially.

“The overall health of the U.S. economy is on the upswing as the country reopens for business,” Mitch Gould , founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International . “Consumers are also concerned about their health and wellness during the post-COVID-19 era. We saw this concern translate into recent unprecedented interest in dietary supplements and alternative remedies.”

Gould said increased health and wellness interest post-COVID-19 would continue.

“ Brand Equity says ‘building immunity will be the new mantra,’” Gould said. “Consumers going forward will seek out new dietary supplements to improve their immune system. Supplements for the immune system are on the rise.”

Brand Equity reported that 17 of the 20 vitamin category products are immune-related.

“Seeking alternative medicines is high on the mind of today’s post-COVID-19 consumer,” Gould said. “Another trade publication, Natural Products Insider , says COVID-19 has created a ‘new normal’ in the health and wellness industry.”

Gould said the “new normal” is an increased interest in health and wellness products, such as dietary supplements and alternative medicines.

“Consumers want every protection they can find to stay healthy,” Gould added. “You can see this trend during the last several months. The National Marketing Institute reported a 28 percent increase in vitamins and supplement usage, especially the immune health sector, in the U.S.”

The NMI article pointed out that the nutritional supplement industry in six weeks increased more than in the entire previous year.

“The health-related trend during the pandemic is on top of the growing popularity of dietary supplements for the past decades,” Gould said, adding the CRN’s annual 2019 survey showed the highest level of dietary supplement usage ever in the United States.

Gould’s company, NPI, works with health and wellness firms that want to reach the U.S. consumer.

“I am talking to dozens of health and wellness companies every week,” Gould said. “These companies realize that American consumers are more health-conscious because of the pandemic. They realize consumers are looking for high-quality, natural, health products to keep them healthy.”

Gould created the “Evolution of Distribution” process to help health and wellness companies. NPI provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution services required to succeed in the United States.

Jeff Fernandez, NPI’s president, has worked in the health and wellness retail industry for decades.

“I worked as a retail buyer with Amazon, the largest online retailer, and Walmart, the largest brick-and-mortar retailer,” Fernandez said, adding that he helped create the luxury skincare and the health and wellness categories at Amazon in the early 2000s.

“I see the same retail explosion today as I did when Amazon first started selling health and wellness products,” Fernandez said. “Amazon saw unprecedented growth in its health and wellness category once we created it.

“Today, I see the same retail explosion happening again as American consumers seek out health-related products to protect them from illnesses,” Fernandez said.

For more information about NPI, visit www.nutricompany.com .

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

