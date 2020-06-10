ROCHESTER, Mich., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

18 % of Gen Z and Millennials bank customers or credit union members intend to switch their primary financial institution in the next year or two. Bad news for the current bank/credit union, good news for competitors.

In the dash to attract these customers, do you have a good marketing strategy? Do you know what these customers and members are looking for in a new bank or credit union? Do you know the best way to target and communicate with these prospects? Do you know the role of things like - fees and digital banking play in their decision? Are they dissatisfied, and if so, by what? You need this information to put together a winning campaign.

Over 5,600 Gen Z and Millennials customers and members were recently interviewed in 48 markets across the United States to find out what is important in choosing a new financial institution and how best to reach them.

For many years, large banks and credit unions have had this type of information. The outcome – more effective messaging, better use of media, better personnel training programs, improved results. Now local banks and credit unions can compete on a level playing field with this new report as a guidebook. It analyzes these critical customers and members - and the price is a fraction of comparable research.

