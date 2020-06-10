LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, detailing the Bank’s 2019 ESG practices and performance. The report provides a comprehensive view of ESG matters the Bank believes are most critical to our stakeholders, including:



Ensuring a strong governance framework to propel a culture of ethics and integrity in all we do

Investing in the development and well-being of our employees

Supporting the needs of all customers and communities in which we operate through innovative and accessible products and services

Focusing on making a positive contribution to a sustainable environment

“Throughout my four decades as Chairman and CEO, we have worked to instill in every Bank OZK employee a personal commitment to excellence, fair dealing and exceptional service. Our Bank’s continued success is built on our adherence to these cornerstone values as we implement new ideas to exponentially improve our performance,” George Gleason stated.

In 2019, Bank OZK formalized its focus on implementing new ideas and initiatives to improve performance exponentially, branding it as “Better to the X-Power.” Key developments in 2019, among numerous others outlined in the ESG report, included:

Launched Sustainable World Investments through the Bank’s Trust and Wealth Division

Continued investing in technology and practices to protect and conserve natural resources, including a planned $6 million investment in solar power

Created a Diversity & Inclusion Council

Completed a pilot program for leadership development

Enhanced employee benefits, including paid parental leave, expanded paid bereavement leave and enhanced paid military leave

Launched the first company-wide employee engagement survey

To view Bank OZK’s full ESG Report, please visit http://ir.ozk.com .

