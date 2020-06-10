FAIRFAX, Va., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY ), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, is participating in the ATARC 2020 Virtual Technology Showcase on June 11, 2020. The theme of ATARC’s 2020 conference is “The Role of Emerging Technology in the Federal Emergency Response.”

Leaders from the federal IT community will gather at the ATARC Virtual Summit to discuss the challenges their IT ecosystems have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will learn about technology breakthroughs in mobile/digital, security, artificial intelligence, cloud & infrastructure, and DevOps. The technology showcase will feature innovative products and solutions from private industry that provide government agencies with greater mission efficiency. During the event, WidePoint’s Telecom Lifecycle Management and Mobility Managed Services solutions will be featured in Mobile/Digital, and WidePoint-ORC’s Identity Management solutions will be featured in Security.

Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint stated: “Attending ATARC’s conference alongside other innovative industry leaders and partners provides us with an opportunity to demonstrate to peers and prospects how our technology solutions have continued to deliver for critical mission agencies during the pandemic. WidePoint is currently supporting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, among others, with their IT response. We appreciate that ATARC has created this unique event to enable WidePoint and other technology providers an opportunity to share our solutions and success stories with the government and with other industry leaders.”

To learn more about the event, https://atarc.org/event/emerging-tech-pandemic-2020/

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com .

About ATARC

The Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides a collaborative forum for government, academia and industry to resolve emerging technology challenges. ATARC also introduces innovative technology from academic research labs to the Federal government and private industry. For more information, visit, www.atarc.org .

Investor Relations: