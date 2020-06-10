TORONTO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pat DiCapo (the “Acquiror”) announces that on June 9, 2020 he acquired ownership and control of securities of White Gold Corp. (“White Gold”) as part of a larger private placement of common shares (each a “Share”) of White Gold (the “Transaction”).



The Acquiror acquired 500,000 Shares for aggregate proceeds of $398,000 as part of the Transaction. The Shares acquired by the Acquiror represent approximately 0.38% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis as of June 9, 2020.

Immediately prior to the Transaction the Acquiror (together with PowerOne Capital Corp. which is beneficially owned by the Acquiror and considered a joint actor, the “Joint Actor”) owned 18,000,000 Shares and 925,000 options, which resulted in the Acquiror, together with the Joint Actor, owning an aggregate of 18,925,000 Shares or 15.05% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all options by the Acquiror.

Immediately following the Transaction, the Acquiror (together with the Joint Actor) owned 18,500,000 Shares and 925,000 options, which resulted in the Acquiror, together with the Joint Actor, owning an aggregate of 19,425,000 Shares or 14.67% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all options by the Acquiror.

The Acquiror acquired the Shares for investment purposes, and the Acquiror and Joint Actor may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over additional securities of the securities or otherwise. Neither the Acquiror nor the Joint Actor have any plans related to any of the matters in the enumerated list in Item 5.1 of Form 62-103F1.

To obtain a copy of the report filed pursuant to applicable securities regulations in connection with the foregoing, please contact:

Hugh Ferreira

DSA Filing Services Limited

The Canadian Venture Building

82 Richmond St East, Suite 200

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

T 416-848-7601 | C 416-316-3876