TORONTO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX.V: PEEK) (OTCQB: PKSLF) (the “Company”) would like to provide an update on the status of the filing of its annual and interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications.



On May 20, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (“CSA”) issued a notice stating that securities regulators will be providing coordinated relief consisting of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required to be made between June 2, 2020 and August 31, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such the Alberta Securities Commission (“ASC”) has enacted Blanket Order 51-519 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (“ASC 51-519”). The Company will be relying on this extension period due to delays experienced as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company will be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to ACS 51-519 in respect to the following provisions:

the requirement to file audited financial statements for the year ended February 29, 2020 (the " Annual Financial Statements ") within 120 days of the Company’s financial year end as required by section 4.2(b) of NI 51-102;

") within 120 days of the Company’s financial year end as required by section 4.2(b) of NI 51-102; the requirement to file interim financial statements for the three month period ended May 31, 2020 (the " Interim Financial Statements ") within 60 days of the Company’s first quarter as required by section 4.4(b) of NI 51-102

") within 60 days of the Company’s first quarter as required by section 4.4(b) of NI 51-102 the requirement to file management discussion and analysis (the " Annual MD&A ") for the period covered by the Annual Financial Statements within 120 days of the Company’s financial year end as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102;

") for the period covered by the Annual Financial Statements within 120 days of the Company’s financial year end as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; the requirement to file management discussion and analysis (the " Interim MD&A ") for the period covered by the Interim Financial Statements within 60 days of the Company’s first quarter as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102;

") for the period covered by the Interim Financial Statements within 60 days of the Company’s first quarter as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; the requirement to file certifications of the Annual Financial Statements (the " Certificates " and together with the Annual Financial Statements, the " Annual Filings ") pursuant to section 4.1 of National Instrument 52-109; and

" and together with the Annual Financial Statements, the " ") pursuant to section 4.1 of National Instrument 52-109; and the requirement to file certifications of the Interim Financial Statements (the "Certificates" and together with the Interim Financial Statements, the "Interim Filings") pursuant to section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109.

The Company confirms that since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended November 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through Company press releases.

The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to file the Annual Filings on or before August 12, 2020 and the Interim Filings on or before September 13, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

