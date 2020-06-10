NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INV Metals Inc. (“INV Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX:INV) announces that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. This follows the completion of a regulatory review of the preliminary base shelf prospectus, the filing of which was announced on May 14, 2020.

The Shelf Prospectus will allow the Company to make offerings of up to $300 million of any combination of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units and debt securities (collectively, the “Securities”). The Shelf Prospectus will be effective for a 25-month period, expiring in July 2022. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement. The Company has filed this Shelf Prospectus to maintain financial flexibility but has no immediate intentions to undertake an offering.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Technical Report

In connection with the filing of the Shelf Prospectus, the Company has also filed an amended technical report on the Loma Larga project entitled “NI 43-101 Feasibility Study Technical Report” for the Loma Larga Project, Azuay Province, Ecuador with an effective date of April 8, 2020 and dated June 10, 2020 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report reflects amendments to replace Mark Thorpe with the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, William Shaver, as a co-author and Qualified Person set out in the National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About INV™ Metals

INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador; and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina. The Company’s significant shareholders are IAMGOLD Corporation which holds a 35.5% equity interest, and Dundee Precious Metals Corp. which holds a 19.4% equity interest. For further information on INV Metals please email the Company at info@invmetals.com. Corporate presentations, press releases and other relevant information is available on the Company website at www.invmetals.com .

