New York, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Turbocompressors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900446/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Centrifugal Turbocompressors market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$99.4 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$104.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Centrifugal Turbocompressors segment will reach a market size of US$500.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Turbocompressors market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Turbocompressors market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Atlas Copco AB; Elliott Group; GE Oil & Gas; Howden Group Ltd.; Ingersoll-Rand PLC; Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.; Kobe Steel Ltd.; MAN Diesel & Turbo SE; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Siemens AG; SKF Group; Sulzer Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900446/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Turbocompressor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 2: Turbocompressors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Turbocompressors Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Centrifugal Turbocompressors (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Centrifugal Turbocompressors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Centrifugal Turbocompressors (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Axial Turbocompressors (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Axial Turbocompressors (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Axial Turbocompressors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Single Stage (Stage) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Single Stage (Stage) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Single Stage (Stage) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Multi-Stage (Stage) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Multi-Stage (Stage) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Multi-Stage (Stage) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Oil & Gas (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Oil & Gas (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Chemical (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Chemical (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Chemical (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Power Generation (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Power Generation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Power Generation (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Turbocompressor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Turbocompressors Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Turbocompressors Market in the United States by Stage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Turbocompressors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Turbocompressors Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Turbocompressors Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Turbocompressors Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Turbocompressors Historic Market Review by Stage in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Turbocompressors Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Stage for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Turbocompressors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Turbocompressors Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Turbocompressors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Turbocompressors Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Turbocompressors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Turbocompressors Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Turbocompressors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Turbocompressors Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Turbocompressors Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Turbocompressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Turbocompressors Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Turbocompressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Stage: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Turbocompressors Market by Stage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Turbocompressors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Turbocompressors Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Turbocompressor Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Turbocompressors Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Turbocompressors Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Turbocompressors Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: Turbocompressors Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2020-2027



Table 71: Turbocompressors Market in Europe in US$ Million by Stage: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Turbocompressors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: Turbocompressors Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: European Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: Turbocompressors Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: French Turbocompressors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Turbocompressors Market in France by Stage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: French Turbocompressors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Stage: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Turbocompressors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: French Turbocompressors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Turbocompressors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: German Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Turbocompressors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Stage: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Turbocompressors Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Turbocompressors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Turbocompressors Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italian Turbocompressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Turbocompressors Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Italian Turbocompressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Stage: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Turbocompressors Market by Stage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Demand for Turbocompressors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Turbocompressors Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Turbocompressors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Turbocompressors Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Turbocompressors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Turbocompressors Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Turbocompressors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: United Kingdom Turbocompressors Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Turbocompressors Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spanish Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Spanish Turbocompressors Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Turbocompressors Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Spanish Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Turbocompressors Historic Market Review by Stage in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Turbocompressors Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Stage for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Turbocompressors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Turbocompressors Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 120: Spanish Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Russian Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Turbocompressors Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Turbocompressors Market in Russia by Stage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Turbocompressors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Turbocompressors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 131: Turbocompressors Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2020-2027



Table 134: Turbocompressors Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Stage: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Turbocompressors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 137: Turbocompressors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 140: Turbocompressors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Turbocompressors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Turbocompressors Market in Asia-Pacific by Stage:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Stage: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Turbocompressors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 151: Turbocompressors Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Australian Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Turbocompressors Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Stage: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Turbocompressors Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Turbocompressors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Turbocompressors Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 160: Indian Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Indian Turbocompressors Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: Turbocompressors Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: Indian Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Turbocompressors Historic Market Review by Stage in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Turbocompressors Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Stage for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Indian Turbocompressors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Turbocompressors Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 168: Indian Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 169: Turbocompressors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 171: Turbocompressors Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Turbocompressors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Stage: 2012-2019



Table 174: Turbocompressors Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Turbocompressors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Turbocompressors Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Turbocompressors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Turbocompressors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Turbocompressors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Turbocompressors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Turbocompressors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turbocompressors Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Turbocompressors Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Latin American Turbocompressors Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 188: Turbocompressors Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Turbocompressors Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Latin American Turbocompressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Turbocompressors Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Turbocompressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Stage: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Turbocompressors Market by Stage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Demand for Turbocompressors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Turbocompressors Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 199: Argentinean Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 200: Turbocompressors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Argentinean Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Argentinean Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2020-2027



Table 203: Turbocompressors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Stage: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Turbocompressors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 206: Turbocompressors Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 208: Turbocompressors Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Turbocompressors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Turbocompressors Market in Brazil by Stage:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Turbocompressors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Stage: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Turbocompressors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Turbocompressors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 217: Turbocompressors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Mexican Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 219: Mexican Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Turbocompressors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Stage: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Turbocompressors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Turbocompressors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 225: Turbocompressors Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 226: Rest of Latin America Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Turbocompressors Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 228: Rest of Latin America Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Rest of Latin America Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Turbocompressors Market in Rest of Latin America by Stage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Rest of Latin America Turbocompressors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Turbocompressors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 234: Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 235: The Middle East Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 236: Turbocompressors Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 237: The Middle East Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 238: The Middle East Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: The Middle East Turbocompressors Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 240: Turbocompressors Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 241: The Middle East Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: The Middle East Turbocompressors Historic Market by Stage in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 243: Turbocompressors Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Stage for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 244: The Middle East Turbocompressors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Turbocompressors Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 247: Iranian Market for Turbocompressors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 248: Turbocompressors Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 249: Iranian Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Iranian Market for Turbocompressors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 251: Turbocompressors Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2012-2019



Table 252: Iranian Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Turbocompressors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 254: Iranian Turbocompressors Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 255: Turbocompressors Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 256: Israeli Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 257: Turbocompressors Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 258: Israeli Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Israeli Turbocompressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2020-2027



Table 260: Turbocompressors Market in Israel in US$ Million by Stage: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 261: Israeli Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Israeli Turbocompressors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 263: Turbocompressors Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 264: Israeli Turbocompressors Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 265: Saudi Arabian Turbocompressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 266: Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 267: Saudi Arabian Turbocompressors Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 268: Saudi Arabian Turbocompressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2020-2027



Table 269: Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Stage: 2012-2019



Table 270: Saudi Arabian Turbocompressors Market by Stage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 271: Saudi Arabian Demand for Turbocompressors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 272: Turbocompressors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 273: Saudi Arabian Turbocompressors Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 274: Turbocompressors Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 275: United Arab Emirates Turbocompressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 276: Turbocompressors Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 277: Turbocompressors Market in the United Arab Emirates:



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900446/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001