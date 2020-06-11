New York, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transformer Monitoring Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900436/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Hardware Solutions market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 9.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$85.7 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$76.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Hardware Solutions segment will reach a market size of US$108.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Transformer Monitoring Systems market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 15.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$463.9 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Transformer Monitoring Systems market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Eaton Corporation PLC; General Electric Company; Honeywell International, Inc.; HZ Electric Supply Co.; Kirloskar Electric Co., Ltd.; KJ Dynatech Inc.; Mitsubishi Corporation; Ningbo Ligong Online Monitoring Technology Co., Ltd.; S&C Electric Company; Schneider Electric SA; Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories; Siemens AG; Wilson Transformer Company





