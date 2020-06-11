Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 11 June 2020
Disclosure of received notifications of Norges Bank
Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.
Notifications of Norges Bank
|5 June 2020
|Voting rights
|2,149,737
|2.98%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|18,786
|0.03%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,168,523
|3.00%
|8 June 2020
|Voting rights
|2,046,278
|2.84%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|64,580
|0.09%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,110,858
|2.92%
|9 June 2020
|Voting rights
|2,376,007
|3.29%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|64,580
|0.09%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,440,587
|3.38%
In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.
