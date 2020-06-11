Coop Pank’s financial results in May 2020:
Comment by Margus Rink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank: “In May, Coop Pank showed strong growth in the number of customers as well as in the volume of the loan portfolio and deposits taken. We are more conservative in issuing loans than in the first months of the year, however, by acting quickly and more flexibly as a local bank, we can continue the rapid growth in today's market situation - the results of April and May confirm this. As a positive development, we were also able to further improve operational efficiency: in the first five months, Coop Pank's revenues increased by 36% and expenses by 16% compared to the previous year. In May, we have made additional provisions of EUR 0.3 million for covering possible crisis-induced loan losses."
More detailed quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 72,800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.
Kerli Lõhmus
CFO
Phone: +372 669 0902
E-mail: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee
