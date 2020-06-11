New York, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Playout Automation Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188479/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the playout automation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low capital expenses and mandatory digitalization of cable TV. In addition, the rising need for multilingual playout is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The playout automation market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The playout automation market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• International broadcasters

• National broadcasters



By Genre

• Sports

• News

• Entertainment

• Cartoon and learning

• Lifestyle and knowledge



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies scope for technological evolution in the global market as one of the prime reasons driving the playout automation market growth during the next few years. Also, growing language variation and the high popularity of cloud-based OTT channel will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our playout automation market covers the following areas:

• Playout automation market sizing

• Playout automation market forecast

• Playout automation market industry analysis





