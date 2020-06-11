New York, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global NAND Flash Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188451/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on NAND flash market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by market growth through edge storage and the need for high-density storage to support smartphone applications. In addition, investments in fabrication facilities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The NAND flash market analysis includes technology segment, application segment, type segment and geographic landscape.



The NAND flash market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• TLC

• MLC

• SLC



By Application

• Smartphones

• SSDs

• Memory cards

• Others



By Type

• 3D NAND

• 2D NAND



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in the number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the NAND flash market growth during the next few years. Also, growing interest in eco-labeled products and increasing popularity of flash-based storage drives will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our NAND flash market covers the following areas:

• NAND flash market sizing

• NAND flash market forecast

• NAND flash market industry analysis





