Groupama launches construction with VINCI of Total’s new head office, The Link, in partnership with Paris La Défense

Paris La Défense, 11 June 2020 – Groupama Group and Total signed an off-plan lease on 14 March 2020 covering the construction of The Link, Total’s new head office in Paris La Défense. The project was designed by architects PCA-STREAM for Groupama, owner of the site, and will be built by VINCI, through subsidiary VINCI Construction France.

At the end of the works and fitting out, scheduled to take five years, Total will take delivery of the building and lease The Link for a 12-year renewable period.

“The Link is specifically designed to meet Total’s needs. With VINCI, we wanted to build a new-generation tower block comprising two buildings and their connecting walkways. Maintaining this project through the current unprecedented times is a strong indication of our confidence in the future,” said Thierry Martel, Chief Executive Officer of Groupama.

“With The Link, we will bring together our teams, currently spread across Paris La Défense, in a modern working environment that is both bright and pleasant. It will cater to the comfort of individuals while meeting the highest possible environmental quality standards,” said Namita Shah, Total’s Executive Vice President, People & Social Responsibility, and member of its Executive Committee.

“The Link demonstrates VINCI Construction France’s capacity for combining property development skills and technical expertise in complex projects. It is one of a series of high-rise buildings erected in the Paris La Défense district,” said Hugues Fourmentraux, Chairman of VINCI Construction France.

“Against the backdrop of the current public health crisis, the launch of The Link confirms the attractiveness of our business district. We are proud that The Link will enhance Paris La Défense’s skyline,” explains Georges Siffredi, President of the Hauts-de-Seine Departmental Council and Chairman of Paris La Défense Board of Directors. “This tower and its location in the Michelet district will enable us to rework traffic patterns and connections with the city of Puteaux.”

The Link

Located in the Michelet district of Paris La Défense, The Link comprises two towers connected over 30 storeys by green walkways. The 50-storey “Arche” wing will rise 228 metres above the forecourt; the 35-storey “Seine” wing will be 165 metres high. They will share a common three-storey base between the urban boulevard and forecourt. The walkways will enable the creation of 3,000 sq. metre platforms, 6,000 sq. metres in duplex, all floors being connected in pairs by large, open and easy-to-access staircases. Employees will have 130,000 sq. metres of office, restaurant, co-working and relaxation areas designed to promote an improved quality of well-being at work and collective efficiency.

The Link will have the highest level of environmental certification (HQE Exceptionnel), guaranteeing the best standards in energy efficiency, heating and acoustics. All workstations will benefit from natural daylight and 25% of the complex’s energy needs for lighting will be provided by its photovoltaic façade. The works will be executed in compliance with the Property and Construction Sector’s Circular Economy Charter, signed by Groupama Immobilier and VINCI Construction France.





PROJECT MILESTONES

April 2018: preliminary approval for the creation of offices

June 2018: building permit application filed

April 2019: building permit granted

March 2020: signature of the off-plan lease agreement between Groupama and Total and of the property development contract between Groupama and VINCI Construction France

2020: demolition of existing buildings; design

2021: construction of foundations

2022: construction of the seven-storey base (between the second basement level and second storey)

2023 - 2025: construction of the structure at the pace of one floor a week; interior fit-out

Second quarter 2025: finishing work, inspection and acceptance





About Groupama Group

For more than 100 years, Groupama Group has been based on timeless humanist values to help as many people as possible build their lives with confidence It is based on human, close-knit, optimistic and responsible communities of mutual aid. Groupama Group, one of the leading mutual insurers in France, carries out its insurance and service businesses in 10 countries. The Group has 12 million members and customers and 32,000 employees throughout the world, with premium income of €14.4 billion.

About Total

Total is a major energy group that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees and partners, and for society at large. www.vinci.com

About Paris La Défense: Strengthen the links between the business district and the centre of Puteaux

Paris La Défense, a public entity in charge of development, coordination and management, has major ambitions for the Michelet district, which is currently difficult to access. The completion of The Link in 2025 will transform the landscape of the district. In the future, it will benefit from mobility links with the rest of the Puteaux area and will give impetus to the business district.

In close collaboration with the Hauts de Seine and Puteaux local authorities, discussions have taken place on the creation of urban connections to link the Paris La Défense pedestrian area with the city of Puteaux and upgrade the circular boulevard. Currently forming a border between the business district and the centre of Puteaux, it will be transformed into a calm urban thoroughfare that can be crossed on foot.

In parallel, the Cours Michelet will be completely renovated and planted to strengthen its existing offering (shops, coffee bars, etc.) and create new urban spaces, with soft transport solutions between Puteaux city centre and the La Défense esplanade.

Delivery of the Carré Michelet office complex (Eurosic Gecina) in September 2019 marked the beginning of this transformation.

