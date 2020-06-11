New York, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar-powered UAV Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03971709/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on solar-powered UAV market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on greater use of renewable energy sources and demand for long-endurance air vehicles. In addition, focus on greater use of renewable energy sources is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The solar-powered UAV market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The solar-powered UAV market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Defense

• Commercial



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing use of drones in commercial and civil applications as one of the prime reasons driving the solar-powered UAV market growth during the next few years.

