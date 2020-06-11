Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement, Insider information 11 June 2020 at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

Savosolar wins tender to deliver two solar heating plants to NewHeat in France

Solar thermal plant for district heating in the city of Narbonne EUR 850 thousand

Solar field on trackers for solar district heating system for the city of Pons ca. EUR 700 thousand

Savosolar Plc has been selected as a preferred bidder to deliver two solar heating systems to NewHeat SAS in France. Newheat SAS will own the systems and sell the heat to district heating companies of Narbonne and Pons. The delivery contract negotiations are in progress, with both parties aiming to finalize them in few weeks’ time. After completion of the delivery contracts, the delivery of both systems will start in 2020. These projects will increase the number of Savosolar’s solar heating plants in France to seven.

The size of the solar heating plant in Narbonne is ca. 3,000 m2 and its value is EUR 850 thousand. For Pons, which is very close to Bordeaux, NewHeat’s hometown, Savosolar will deliver the installed solar field including piping. The collectors will be installed on a one-axis tracker system following the sun, allowing for maximum thermal output. The size of this field will be approximately 1,700 m2 and the collector type used will be Savo 15 DG (double glazed), for best performance in higher temperatures. The value of Pons delivery for Savosolar is approximately EUR 700 thousand.

Jari Varjotie, CEO of Savosolar: “We are very pleased, after the delivery of Condat system in 2018, to receive repeat orders from NewHeat, a very active and competent large scale solar thermal project developer in France. Both systems will be connected to district heating, and we believe these will be excellent examples and references for many French towns and municipalities looking for sustainable heating solutions. Especially, we are happy that in Pons we will install our double glazed high performance and quality collectors on the one axis Thermotrack trackers, specially adapted to Savosolar collectors, from the company Arcelor Mittal Projects Exosun, duplicating the solution delivered in Condat – and demonstrating the potential of this solution to produce clearly more energy from a limited land area.”

About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .