Lannion, June 11, 2020 – 8:30am

GO-AHEAD FROM THE ACCC for THE ACQUISITION OF ELLEX’S LASER AND ULTRASOUND BUSINESS

The LUMIBIRD Group, the European leader for laser technologies, received today the clearance for the acquisition of Ellex’s laser and ultrasound business from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). This condition being satisfied, Lumibird and Ellex should complete the transaction by June 30.



LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 500 employees and over €110 million of revenues in 2019 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD   www.lumibird.com

