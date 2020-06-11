New York, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938255/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on machine condition monitoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased investment in smart factory and power sector disruption and focus toward renewables. In addition, wireless communication gaining momentum in industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The machine condition monitoring market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The machine condition monitoring market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Energy and power industry

• Cement and metal industry

• Oil and gas industry

• Chemical and petrochemical industry

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the improvement in sensor technology as one of the prime reasons driving the machine condition monitoring market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of integrated machine condition monitoring system and the growing application of data analytics and augmented reality in the oil and gas industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our machine condition monitoring market covers the following areas:

• Machine condition monitoring market sizing

• Machine condition monitoring market forecast

• Machine condition monitoring market industry analysis





