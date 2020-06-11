Announcement no. 14 2020





Copenhagen – 11 June 2020 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Copenhagen) is correcting announcement no. 12 and no. 13 regarding notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions related to shares in Agillic A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities in Agillic and/or persons closely associated with them. Reported “Sales” of shares is corrected to “Purchase” of shares.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dico ApS 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status The company is owned and controlled by board member Mikael Kornerup b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Agillic A/S b) LEI- 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

Agilc DK0060955854 b) Nature of transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 19,20 330.107 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume(s)

Price



330.107 shares

DKK 6.338.054,40 e) Date of the transaction 29-04-2020 f) Place of transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen First North





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ad.Andco ApS 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status The company is owned and controlled by Chairman of the Board Johnny Henriksen b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Agillic A/S b) LEI 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

Agilc DK0060955854 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 19,20 121.790 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



121.790 shares

DKK 2.338.368,00 e) Date of the transaction 29-04-2020 f) Place of transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen First North





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name PE Invest ApS 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status The company is owned and controlled by board member Peter Elbek b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Agillic A/S b) LEI 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

Agilc DK0060955854 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(S) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 19,20 121.805 shares d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price



121.805 shares

DKK 2.338.656,00 e) Date of the transaction 29-04-2020 f) Place of transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen First North





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Emre Gürsoy Holding ApS 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status The company is owned and controlled by managing director Emre Gürsoy b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Agillic A/S b) LEI 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

Agilc DK0060955854 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(S) DKK 19,20 15.625 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



15.625 shares

DKK 300.000,00 e) Date of the transaction 30-03-2020 f) Place of transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen First North





For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com





Christian Tange, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 29 48 84 17

christian.tange@agillic.com





Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company

Sasja Dalgaard sd@toftecompany.com Christian IX’s Gade 7, 1111 Copenhagen K





About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), Zurich (CH), as well as a development unit in Kiev (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 11 June 2020.

