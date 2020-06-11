LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAI Health , a digital health technology company with a science-backed proprietary metric for physical activity, proudly announces its partnership to sponsor support of the All-Party Parliamentary Group For Longevity (APPG).



The APPG was established in 2019 and in February 2020 launched “The Health of the Nation - a Strategy for Healthier Longer Lives” to meet the UK government’s goal of delivering five extra years of healthy life expectancy to all British citizens by 2035 while minimising health inequalities.

The mandate of the APPG is well aligned with PAI Health’s own mission to improve health resilience by raising cardiorespiratory fitness levels of inactive populations. PAI Health’s vision is to become the global health standard for physical activity guidance and measurement.

PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) is the first scientifically validated health score that measures the heart health impact of physical activity and guides people to a longer, healthier life. Derived from one of the most comprehensive health studies ever performed (the HUNT Study), maintaining a PAI score of 100 or more has been associated with a reduction of mortality risk from cardiovascular disease and other lifestyle diseases by an average of 25%, with potential to extend people’s lives by an average of 5 years.

The PAI algorithm translates heart rate data from wearable devices into a simple, meaningful score that guides users as to how much activity is enough. The PAI Health app works with popular wearable devices, tracks any type of activity, and works for all fitness levels. The PAI Health API is designed for integrations into other apps and platforms, making it easy to complement and augment existing ecosystems.

“We are delighted that PAI Health is joining our growing list of supporters, especially as we are now setting in train one of the key recommendations in the Health of the Nation strategy: a Business Coalition for Healthier Longer Lives to incentivise socially-responsible business practices, products, and services for health, including the potential development of an index to measure contribution to the nation’s health,” says Tina Woods, CEO of Longevity International and Secretariat Director for the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Longevity.

“We are proud to partner and sponsor the critical work of the APPG. If there was ever a time for companies like ours to step forward, it is now. The goals of both organisations are directly aligned to the challenge. Motivating increased levels of physical activity can, and must, form part of the nation’s preventative health strategy. New digital innovations like PAI make it possible today and with scientific validity,” says Ben Perrin, VP EMEA at PAI Health. “We very much look forward to working with the APPG, along with other sponsors and contributors.”

PAI Health allows organizations to assess, monitor, and guide their people to better health to reduce risk and costs while providing individuals with motivational guidance on recommended physical activity levels for better health. Our mission is to optimize anyone's path to better health by making the science-backed Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) metric available world-wide through partnerships with insurers, employee wellness programs, technology platforms, health care providers and other industry partners. For more information, visit www.paihealth.com .

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Longevity will address the scientific, technological and socio-economic issues relating to our ageing demographic. It will coordinate a cross-disciplinary exchange on the benefits of longevity (as opposed to the ‘problems’ of ageing) within an ethical, citizen-centred framework to maximise the societal benefits of enabling healthier, more productive and purposeful lives. AI and data-driven solutions to increase healthspan and democratise access to the ‘longevity dividend’ for citizens will be a focus.

