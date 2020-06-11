New York, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sanitary Napkins Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829255/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on sanitary napkins market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the surge in popularity of organic products and rising cases of early puberty.
The sanitary napkins market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.
The sanitary napkins market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Menstrual pads
• Pantyliners
By Geographic Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the increase in product innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the sanitary napkins market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our sanitary napkins market covers the following areas:
• Sanitary napkins market sizing
• Sanitary napkins market forecast
• Sanitary napkins market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829255/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: