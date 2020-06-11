Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) has entered into a strategic partnership with DCP Dermoscience of Canada. The cooperation includes worldwide distribution rights for several DCP skincare products and joint development of new products.



DCP Dermoscience is a Quebec based cosmetics company developing and manufacturing natural skincare products. The company has developed and manufactured products for several renowned brands, such as L’Oreal, Johnson & Johnson and Gillette. Like ABT, DCP focuses on skin care products of marine and botanic origin.

The business development and distribution agreement enables two attractive opportunities: ABT has attained distribution rights for a number of DCP skincare products worldwide, excl. Canada. ABT has during the last two years developed a distribution network for skincare products covering three continents. The core of ABT’s portfolio is the Moana skincare series, developed and manufactured in New Zealand.

In addition to the distribution of DCP products, the two companies may jointly develop new skincare products.

“While product development and manufacturing are DCP’s core activities, ABT represents industry and product expertise as well as a strong market network, reaching markets with a total of 1.7 billion people. We are confident that our partnership will prove highly beneficial to both companies,” said DCP Dermoscience’s CEO Maude Saint-Pierre.

“The cooperation with DCP Dermoscience represents a significant boost for our portfolio of natural skincare products, providing flexibility and enabling us to meet an even greater variety of customer demands and preferences. The joint expertise of the two companies will also be a powerhouse for developing new products,” said ABT’s CEO Espen Kvale.

Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) is developing and commercializing sustainable biotechnology for use in skin care products. ABT's cosmetics ingredients are highly effective and they provide the cosmetics industry with natural alternatives to traditional ingredients. ABT is also marketing and distributing natural skin care products developed by partners towards consumers and professional users. Aqua Bio Technology is listed on the Axess market of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.