LONDON, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of three Senior Managing Directors and a Managing Director to its Technology segment in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”). The addition of Jonathan Chan , Renato Fazzone , Richard Palmer and Grainne Bryan will bolster the firm’s global reach and expert-driven solutions to support clients with their legal, regulatory and data-related challenges.



“We continue to invest in new talent and innovative solutions to best serve our clients globally,” said Paul Walker , a Senior Managing Director and EMEA Head of Technology at FTI Consulting. “These new senior leaders strengthen our breadth of expertise in e-discovery and data analysis and bring FTI Technology into new jurisdictions. Their addition to our team is reflective of our steadfast commitment to providing clients with the local expertise, global reach and support from the most talented experts in today’s critical areas.”

Mr. Chan joins as a Senior Managing Director, based in London. He has delivered some of the largest e-discovery engagements in Europe and has extensive experience applying document processing, review, analysis and presentation solutions for non-traditional e-discovery use cases, including compliance and sanctions projects, exchange rate investigations, data breaches and privacy reviews. Mr. Chan has created innovative solutions and custom applications for both the Relativity e-discovery platform and standalone solutions. He brings more than a decade of experience across software engineering, computer forensics, cross-border investigations and all phases of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model and is a Relativity Expert and AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner. Prior to joining FTI Technology, he spent six years as Director of Technical Services at Anexsys and served as a Manager at EY, focusing on e-discovery.

Mr. Fazzone joins as a Senior Managing Director and Germany Head of Technology, based in Düsseldorf, establishing a permanent presence for FTI Technology in Germany. Mr. Fazzone has more than 15 years of experience in e-discovery and litigation support, as well as advising clients on corporate fraud matters and antitrust investigations. He has worked closely with regulatory authorities including the European Commission, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Department of Justice and local German and European prosecutors while advising clients. Mr. Fazzone previously served in senior roles at BDO, AlixPartners, EY and PwC.

Mr. Palmer joins as a Senior Managing Director, based in London. He brings more than 20 years of experience in AI and developing and applying bespoke analytics solutions through the entire implementation lifecycle. In his role at FTI Technology, he will work with clients to solve critical business, legal and regulatory issues through the use of sophisticated technology. In his previous role as Associate Partner within the Fraud Investigation & Dispute Services practice at EY, Mr. Palmer served as the technical lead for the forensic data analytics team. His projects focused on applying advanced analytics to legal and regulatory issues and included customer rectification programmes, global investigations and the development of intelligent compliance and fraud monitoring solutions.



Ms. Bryan joins as a Managing Director in Dublin, establishing the Technology segment’s local presence in Ireland. Ms. Bryan brings more than two decades of legal industry consulting, project management, workflow development, AI, investigations and e-discovery experience. Throughout her career, Ms. Bryan has worked in a consultative capacity with law firms and corporate legal departments. She brings extensive expertise in structuring projects and improving efficiencies through technology and strategic resource allocation. Prior to joining FTI Technology, Ms. Bryan held executive and leadership roles at the Matheson, Arthur Cox and McCann Fitzgerald law firms in Dublin.

“We’re pleased to add these talented legal and technology experts as we continue to invest in and grow our global practice,” said Sophie Ross , Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. “Corporations and law firms look to us to help solve complex business challenges, and this group’s vast experience strengthens our offerings for our European and global clients.”

