Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Gluten-Free Market in North America and Europe - Premium Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gluten-Free Market in North America and Europe report includes market demand and forecasts with continuously updated company market shares and brands.



Coverage:

10 Individual Product Markets in each country covered:

Baking Premixes Glutenfree, Bread Products Glutenfree, Biscuits Glutenfree, Fresh Pasta Glutenfree, Dry Pasta Glutenfree, Breakfast Cereals Glutenfree, Sweets Glutenfree, Snackbars Glutenfree, Frozen Pizza Glutenfree, Frozen Ready Meals Glutenfree,

26 Country markets: Austria,Belgium/Lux,Bulgaria,Canada,Czech Republic,Denmark,Finland,France,Germany,Greece,Hungary,Ireland,Italy,Mexico,Netherlands,Norway,Poland,Portugal,Romania,Russia,Slovakia,Spain,Sweden,Switzerland,United Kingdom,United States

260 Product and Country Markets - being 10 Single Product Markets times 26 countries.

Description:

A complete quantitative, hard data demand and supply analysis of final human consumption in the country and product markets covered. All product markets are carefully defined so as to be comparable across all countries.

Separate Foodservice and Retail Market data are given by volume and value, and by product and country, hence providing complete coverage of the final human consumption

Up to the Top-10 holding companies by market share by product, country and region

Up to Top-100 holding companies listing by an overall market share in the present markets

Own label, branded, unbranded and artisanal market shares

A unique strategic vision of the market in Austria is presented, in particular identifying the numerous companies present together with their market shares and major brands by country and product. Standard data tables for each product provide a panorama of companies' strengths and presence.

For Each and Every Product Covered in Each Country:

Retail, Foodservice and Total Historical and Forecast Demand



Historical Trend - % growth by volume and value



Forecast Growth - % growth by volume and value



Supply structure in each product and in each country: producer shares, own label share, branded share, unbranded share and artisanal share (own made for own sale, e.g. independent bakers).

Major brands listed by country, product, holding or independent companies and subsidiaries.

Company Profiles. All holding companies identified are listed alphabetically with their key subsidiaries by country, detailing the product markets in which the latest market shares have been identified. The overall share in the market covered is provided. The estimated percent contribution of each product to final (retail + foodservice) sales is also provided.

Products Covered:

Baking Premixes Glutenfree

Bread Products Glutenfree

Biscuits Glutenfree

Fresh Pasta Glutenfree

Dry Pasta Glutenfree

Breakfast Cereals Glutenfree

Sweets Glutenfree

Snackbars Glutenfree

Frozen Pizza Glutenfree

Frozen Ready Meals Glutenfree

Key Topics Covered:



Product coverage and definition

Flour (retail only) gluten-free: Flour (retail only), excluding bakery and cake mixes.

Bread products gluten-free: Bread products (industrial and artisanal), including morning goods and bagels. Mexico and USA: includes tortillas, but not tortilla chips.

Biscuits gluten-free: Sweet biscuits and cookies, wafers, excluding savoury biscuits. [NL: biskwies en wafels, koekjes, speculoos], Heavy cereal bars.

Dry Pasta gluten-free: Dry pasta, including filled, excluding ""fresh"" pasta.

Fresh Pasta gluten-free: Fresh pasta: including filled, including frozen/chilled, excluding with sweet filling.

Breakfast cereals, gluten-free: Ready to eat breakfast cereals, hot eating cereals, and light cereal bars.

Sweets, gluten-free: Sweets, gluten-free: include all kinds of sugar confectionery without chocolate; excludes chewing-gum.

Snack Bars gluten-free: Snack Bars

Frozen pizza gluten-free: Frozen pizza.

Frozen ready meals gluten-free: Frozen ready meals, including cooked prepared meat, excluding frozen pizza.

A selection of companies covered include:



Abdon Finax

All Stars

Alnatura

Canyon Bakehouse

CapVest

Celnat

Centazzi

Cerbona

Cereal Vit

Chicago Bar

Congalsa

Consenza

Conte's

Eat Gluten Free

Eat Natural

Ebro Foods

Ekibio

Eko Produkt

Ener-G Food

Gelagri Bretagne

Gelpeixe

General Mills

Germinal Bio

Givesco

Goodie Girl Tribeca

GoodMills

Granec

Innova Capital

Inovata

Introfex

Jasmine Alimentos

Jeronimo Martins

Jessica's Natural Foods

Jotis

Kellogg's

Kerry Group

King Arthur

Kinni-kinnick

Knuspi

lgar

Lion Capital

Lo Scoi-attolo

Maheso Gedesco

Makaron

Makfa

Mani-schewitz

Manini's

Manna Organics

Mars

Mayfair Equity

McCain

McCormick

Novalim

Nove Alpi

NSF

NT Food

Nutrifree

O'Doughs

Organic Planet

Orior

Orkla

Orogel

Otsuka Pharma.

Pagesa

Paip Giglio Firenze srl

Palirria-Souliotis

Pambac

Pandea Dietetica

Pappa-redelle

Partners Group

Pascha Chocolate

Pasta Loioco

Pecivarne

Pema

PepsiCo

Pescanova

Pinnacle Foods

Pirifan

PPC

Pragosoja

Probios

Proceli

Provena

PureFit

Raisio

Rienzi Foods

Risenta

Riso Scotti

Rodanini UK

Rolli

RP's Pasta

Salta Kvarn

SanoVita

Santiveri

Schnee-koppe

Schnitzer

Vivatis

VK Muhlen

Vollwert

VSI

Vuohelan

Wart-burtons

Wesannen

Zen Sans Gluten.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhrzv4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900