Grieg Seafood has mandated DNB Markets and Nordea as Joint Bookrunners and Green Bond Advisors to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on 12 June 2020. A NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issue with a 5-year tenor may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

General investor call details below:

Date: 15 June 2020

Time: 14:00 CET

Please use the link to register and to receive the dial-in details: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/4597564



A replay of the call will be made available from 18:50 CET on 15 June 2020 through the below dial-in details:

Dial-in number: +44 (0) 3333009785

Conference ID: 4597564

Grieg Seafood’s management team will also be available for 1-on-1 calls.

For further information, please contact:

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

atle.harald.sandtorv@griegseafood.com

+47 908 45 252

About Grieg Seafood ASA:

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, targeting 100 000 tonnes of harvest (GWT) in 2020. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 800 people are employed by the company globally.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim to harvest 150 000 tonnes, to achieve cost leadership in each region and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers. To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com





