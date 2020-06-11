Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Graphene Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Graphene Report 2020 is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on graphene currently available. Profiling over 200 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered).
The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc. Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties. Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key material that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.
The Graphene Report 2020 contains:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Why Graphene?
1.1.1 Exceptional Properties
1.1.2 Commercial Opportunities
1.1.3 Collaboration Key?
1.2 the Market in 2019
1.3 Future Global Market Outlook
1.4 Graphene Producers and Production Capacities
1.5 Global Graphene Demand, 2018-2030, Tons
1.6 Graphene Market by Region
1.6.1 Asia-Pacific
1.6.2 North America
1.6.3 Europe
1.7 Graphene Products
1.8 Graphene Investments
1.9 Industrial Collaborations and Licence Agreements
1.10 Graphene Market Challenges
1.11 Market Impact from Covid-19 Pandemic
2 Overview of Graphene
2.1 History
2.2 Types of Graphene
2.3 Properties
2.4 Graphene Quantum Dots
3 Graphene Production
3.1 Quality
3.2 Assessment of Graphene Production Methods
4 Regulations
4.1 Environmental, Health and Safety Regulation
4.2 Workplace Exposure
5 Graphene Patents and Publications
6 Graphene Production
6.1 Commercial Production Capacities
6.2 Graphene Oxide and Reduced Graphene Oxide Production Capacities
6.3 Graphene Nanoplatelets Production Capacities
6.4 Cvd Graphene Film
6.5 Graphene Production Issues and Challenges
7 Graphene Pricing
7.1 Pristine Graphene Flakes Pricing/Cvd Graphene
7.2 Few-Layer Graphene Pricing
7.3 Graphene Nanoplatelets Pricing
7.4 Graphene Oxide (Go) and Reduced Graphene Oxide (Rgo) Pricing
7.5 Graphene Quantum Dots Pricing
7.6 Multilayer Graphene (Mlg) Pricing
7.7 Graphene Ink
8 Graphene in 3D Printing
9 Graphene in Adhesives
10 Graphene in Automotive
11 Graphene in Aerospace
12 Graphene in Batteries
13 Graphene in Composites
14 Graphene in Conductive Inks
15 Graphene in Construction Materials
16 Graphene in Electronics
17 Graphene in Filtration
18 Graphene in Fuel Cells
19 Graphene in Life Sciences and Medicine
20 Graphene in Lighting
21 Graphene in Lubricants
22 Graphene in Oil and Gas
23 Graphene in Paints and Coatings
24 Graphene in Photonics
25 Graphene in Photovoltaics
26 Graphene in Rubber and Tires
27 Graphene in Sensors
28 Graphene in Smart Textiles and Apparel
29 Graphene in Supercapacitors
30 Graphene Producer Assessment
31 Graphene Company Profiles-Producers and Product Developers
32 Applications Analysis
33 Graphene Ex-Producers and Product Developers
34 Other 2-D Materials
