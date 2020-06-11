Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Graphene Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Graphene Report 2020 is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on graphene currently available. Profiling over 200 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered).

The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc. Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties. Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key material that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.

The Graphene Report 2020 contains:

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application.

Tabular data on current graphene products.

Market assessment of other 2D materials.

Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2030 and main players.

Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.

In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2030. Global graphene market size split by market in 2019 and for each application to 2030.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.

In-depth profiles of graphene producers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Directa Plus, Global Graphene Group, ZEN Graphene Solutions, HP1 Technologies Ltd, GrapheneCA, Saint Jean Carbon, SafeLi LLC, Versarien, Talga Resources, Archer Materials, Haydale Graphene, Paragraf, Graphenea and many more.

List of ex-graphene producers.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Market impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the graphene market, by end-user industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Why Graphene?

1.1.1 Exceptional Properties

1.1.2 Commercial Opportunities

1.1.3 Collaboration Key?

1.2 the Market in 2019

1.3 Future Global Market Outlook

1.4 Graphene Producers and Production Capacities

1.5 Global Graphene Demand, 2018-2030, Tons

1.6 Graphene Market by Region

1.6.1 Asia-Pacific

1.6.2 North America

1.6.3 Europe

1.7 Graphene Products

1.8 Graphene Investments

1.9 Industrial Collaborations and Licence Agreements

1.10 Graphene Market Challenges

1.11 Market Impact from Covid-19 Pandemic



2 Overview of Graphene

2.1 History

2.2 Types of Graphene

2.3 Properties

2.4 Graphene Quantum Dots



3 Graphene Production

3.1 Quality

3.2 Assessment of Graphene Production Methods



4 Regulations

4.1 Environmental, Health and Safety Regulation

4.2 Workplace Exposure



5 Graphene Patents and Publications

6 Graphene Production

6.1 Commercial Production Capacities

6.2 Graphene Oxide and Reduced Graphene Oxide Production Capacities

6.3 Graphene Nanoplatelets Production Capacities

6.4 Cvd Graphene Film

6.5 Graphene Production Issues and Challenges



7 Graphene Pricing

7.1 Pristine Graphene Flakes Pricing/Cvd Graphene

7.2 Few-Layer Graphene Pricing

7.3 Graphene Nanoplatelets Pricing

7.4 Graphene Oxide (Go) and Reduced Graphene Oxide (Rgo) Pricing

7.5 Graphene Quantum Dots Pricing

7.6 Multilayer Graphene (Mlg) Pricing

7.7 Graphene Ink



8 Graphene in 3D Printing



9 Graphene in Adhesives



10 Graphene in Automotive



11 Graphene in Aerospace



12 Graphene in Batteries



13 Graphene in Composites



14 Graphene in Conductive Inks



15 Graphene in Construction Materials



16 Graphene in Electronics



17 Graphene in Filtration



18 Graphene in Fuel Cells



19 Graphene in Life Sciences and Medicine



20 Graphene in Lighting



21 Graphene in Lubricants



22 Graphene in Oil and Gas



23 Graphene in Paints and Coatings



24 Graphene in Photonics



25 Graphene in Photovoltaics



26 Graphene in Rubber and Tires



27 Graphene in Sensors

28 Graphene in Smart Textiles and Apparel



29 Graphene in Supercapacitors



30 Graphene Producer Assessment



31 Graphene Company Profiles-Producers and Product Developers

32 Applications Analysis

33 Graphene Ex-Producers and Product Developers

34 Other 2-D Materials



Companies Mentioned



Archer Materials

Directa Plus

Global Graphene Group

Graphenea

GrapheneCA

Haydale Graphene

HP1 Technologies Ltd

Paragraf

SafeLi LLC

Saint Jean Carbon

Talga Resources

Versarien

ZEN Graphene Solutions

