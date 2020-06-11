Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M2M Healthcare - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global M2M Healthcare market accounted for $3.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $19.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period. Growing digit of patients reliant on assisted living - in which primary responder connectivity is crucial driving the market growth. However, rl dvld mdl nfrtrutur flt n dvlng is hampering the market growth.



Machine-to-machine (M2M) technology is a tremendously important tool in the healthcare sector. Medical devices can get better patient care skills and make available remote diagnostics; it can modify health care in a lot of manners such as it desires a little quantity of BW, condensed distress for the patient, and enhanced quality of care.



Based on the component, the connectivity services segment is likely to have a huge demand due to used in inventory tracking in medical warehouses and can as well be used to track medical personnel and monitor patients. Improved investments from the telecom companies in regions such as Africa towards the growth of the network infrastructure to provide efficient dual-mode M2M healthcare applications will increase the market segment's expansion in the coming years.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing concern for healthcare expenditure in this region. It would also make possible more outpatient visitor than inpatient visitors that cost highest among healthcare expenditures. In addition, lack of capable physician is likely to propel development of the healthcare M2M market.



Some of the key players profiled in the M2M Healthcare Market include Apple Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Vodafone Group Plc, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, AirStrip Technologies, PharmaSecure, Ingenious Med and NeuroVigil.



