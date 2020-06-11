Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plant Growth Chambers Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Plant Growth Chambers Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high adoption of energy-efficient plant growth chambers, strong growth in technological advancements and growing adoption of genetically modified crops.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 High Adoption of Energy-Efficient Plant Growth Chambers

3.1.2 Strong Growth in Technological Advancements

3.1.3 Growing Adoption of Genetically Modified Crops

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Plant Growth Chambers Market, By Equipment Type

4.1 Walk-In

4.2 Reach-In



5 Plant Growth Chambers Market, By Application

5.1 Tall Plants

5.2 Short Plants



6 Plant Growth Chambers Market, By Function

6.1 Tissue Culture

6.2 Seed Germination

6.3 Plant Growth

6.4 Environmental Optimization



7 Plant Growth Chambers Market, By End User

7.1 Seedling Cultivation

7.2 Clinical Research

7.3 Biological Engineering

7.4 Academic Research



8 Plant Growth Chambers Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacificc

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Binder GmbH

10.2 Conviron

10.3 Freezers India

10.4 Thermo Fisher

10.5 Brs Bvba

10.6 Percival Scientific

10.7 Darwin Chambers

10.8 Weiss Technik

10.9 Caron

10.10 Hettich Benelux B.V.

10.11 Aralab

10.12 Saveer Biotech Limited



