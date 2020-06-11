Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Interconnect Market by Product Category (Cable Assemblies, Connectors, Optical Transceivers), Interconnect Level, Fiber Mode, Data Rate, Distance, Application (Data Communication, Telecommunication), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the rise in the global deployment of data centers and a surge in the global adoption of cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT. However, high deployment costs of optical interconnects are expected to hinder the growth of the market.



The 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps segment of the optical interconnect market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased deployment of 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps optical interconnects in data centers and 5G network infrastructures as they offer high data transfer rate with a small footprint and low power consumption. Companies offering these optical interconnects are focusing on developing highly efficient interconnects to fulfill the increased demand for high data transfer rates from end-users.



In 2019, the board-to-board and rack-level optical interconnect segment held the largest share of the optical interconnect market. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased demand for optical interconnects for data communication in data centers, as well as in high-performance computing and cloud computing applications. Moreover, the growing global adoption of AI, machine learning, and IoT has also contributed significantly to the increased demand for high-performance computing applications and data centers, thereby leading to the growth of the board-to-board and rack-level optical interconnect segment of the market.



The PIC-based interconnects segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the growing adoption of PIC-based interconnects in 5G, cloud-computing services, IoT, Industry 4.0, car-to-car communication, and intra-datacenter interconnections. These PIC-based interconnects are easy and cost-effective to manufacture, thereby leading to their high-volume production.



The optical interconnect market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increased adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data in the region that have led to a rise in the deployment of data centers in APAC. Major data center companies such as Amazon (US), Facebook (US), Alibaba (China), and Baidu (China) have already established their data centers in the region, thereby driving the growth of the optical interconnect market in APAC. The growth of the market in APAC can also be attributed to the increased demand for high bandwidth networks for broadband and mobile connectivity in China and India. Moreover, initiatives to roll out 5G network services across 50 cities in China are also fueling the growth of the market in APAC.



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments the optical interconnect market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall size of the market, as well as its segments and subsegments.

The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report aims at helping stakeholders in obtaining an improved understanding of their competitors and gaining insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem of the market, as well as growth strategies such as new product launches and developments, acquisitions, collaborations, contracts, and expansions adopted by key market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Case Studies



7 Optical Interconnect Market, by Product Category



8 Optical Interconnect Market, by Interconnect Level



9 Optical Interconnect Market, by Fiber Mode



10 Optical Interconnect Market, by Data Rate



11 Optical Interconnect Market, by Distance



12 Optical Interconnect Market, by Application



13 Geographic Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Evaluation Matrix



16 Company Profiles



Acacia Communications, Inc.

Accelink Technology Co. Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Cailabs

Cleerline Technology Group

Fiberplex Technologies, Llc

Fujitsu Ltd.

II-VI Incorporated

Infinera Corporation

Innolight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Lumentum Operations Llc

Molex, Llc

Neophotonics Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Optoscribe Ltd.

Smiths Interconnect

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

TE Connectivity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hp7vs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900