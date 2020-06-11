VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wage premium and more generous benefits that government workers in Canada enjoy over their private-sector counterparts is one area governments could look to reduce costs following the recession, finds a new study by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.
“At a time when governments across Canada are facing serious fiscal pressures as a result of the recession, bringing government sector compensation in line with the private sector would help reduce costs without necessarily affecting services,” said Ben Eisen, a senior fellow with the Fraser Institute.
The study, Comparing Government and Private Sector Compensation in Canada, finds that government employees across Canada—including federal, provincial and municipal workers—were paid 33.5 per cent higher wages, on average, than workers in the private sector in 2018, the most recent year of available comparable data from Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey.
Even after adjusting for differences such as age, gender, education, tenure, type of work, industry, and occupation, government employees are still paid 9.4 per cent higher wages.
But wages are only part of overall compensation. Government workers across Canada enjoy much more generous non-wage benefits, too.
“All levels of government in Canada—municipal, provincial and federal—must find ways to reduce costs following the unprecedented spending and borrowing we’ve seen recently,” Eisen said.
“Closing the compensation gap between the government and private sectors would reduce costs and help governments move towards balancing their budgets.”
MEDIA CONTACT:
Ben Eisen, Senior Fellow
Fraser Institute
For interviews or for more information, please contact:
Bryn Weese, Fraser Institute
604-688-0221 ext. 589
bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org
Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook
The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to measure, study, and communicate the impact of competitive markets and government intervention on the welfare of individuals. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit fraserinstitute.org
Fraser Institute
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
FI_LOGO_sized.JPGLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: