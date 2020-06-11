NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

June 11, 2020 at 12:00 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Dark May Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Huuhtanen Teemu

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200611103810_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-06-10

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8,403 Unit price: 1.19 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 8,403 Volume weighted average price: 1.19 EUR