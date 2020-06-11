NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
June 11, 2020 at 12:00 EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Dark May Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Huuhtanen Teemu
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200611103810_2
Transaction date: 2020-06-10
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8,403 Unit price: 1.19 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 8,403 Volume weighted average price: 1.19 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
