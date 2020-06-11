Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wall Coverings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Wall Coverings market worldwide will grow by a projected US$8.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Interior Paint, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.4% and reach a market size of US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Interior Paint market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$205.5 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$217.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Interior Paint segment will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Wall Coverings market.
Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Wall Coverings market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Wall Coverings: An Aesthetic, Affordable, Reliable, and Timeless Architectural and Interior Design Option
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Recent Market Activity
- Major Wall Treatment Trends & Designs Summarized
- Superior Attributes of Wall Coverings over Other
- Wall Dcor Options Drive Steady Market Penetration
- Global Market Outlook
- Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Wall Coverings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Interest in Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-Purpose Tiles and Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles
- Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Dcor
- Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light
- Surging Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative Wall Covering Solutions Drive Market Demand
- Digital Printing Advancements Revive Wallpapers as Premium Dcor Pieces
- HP's Advanced Digital Printing Device for Wall Coverings: The Next Big Thing
- Significance of Walls in a Home Sustain Perennial Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers
- Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based Wallpapers
- Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends
- Select Designer Wallpaper Trends
- Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for the Wallcoverings Market
- Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints
- Key Dcor Trends in a Nutshell
- The Go Green' Trend Benefit Demand for Green Panelized Housing
- Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster Market Growth
- Disadvantages of Traditional Process
- Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing
- Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in Sustainable Wall Coverings
- ECORE: An Eco-friendly Wall Covering Technology
- Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior Paints
- Regulations Spur Recycling
- Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings
- Vinyl Wall Coverings: A Boon for the Healthcare Industry
- Feature Walls Make a Comeback
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Exponential Increase in Urbanization
- Population Growth
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
- Recent Innovative and Advanced Wall Covering Offerings
- High-End Tiles by Fired Earth
- Super Stripes from Little Greene
- Confident Shades from Crown Paints
- Contemporary Pastels by Occa-Home
- Color Contrasts from Ecos Organic Paints
- Copper Blush by Dulux
- Soft Colors Wallpapers by Superfresco Easy
- Soothing Color Options from Farrow & Ball
- Industrial Look by Graham & Brown
- Traviata Fabrics Range by Clarke & Clarke
- Textured Wall Coverings
- Astoria Loft and Bark
- Union Peru, Plaster, Rhea, Zambezi and Boa
- 3D Technology Enable Unlimited Possibilities for Innovative Wall Coverings
- Paint Shield with Magnetic and Bacteria Killing Properties
- Magnetically Active PULL Wall Covering
- Silk-Leaf: A Man-made-cum-biological Leaf-Like Material for Wallpapers
- Next-Generation Applications in Commercial Wall Coverings
- Digital Wall Coverings
- Wood Veneers
- Wall Murals
- Unconventional Wall Covering Designs
- Plankprints: Innovative Wall Covering
- Wall Coverings that Improve Indoor Air Quality
- Sound-Proof Wall Coverings
- Research Efforts Focus on Life-Saving Functionality of Wall Coverings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
