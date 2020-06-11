Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Jacket Type; Insulation Material; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The low smoke halogen free cable market was valued at US$ 1,898.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,945.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027. Growth in recent years in the low smoke halogen free cable market is primarily driven by the increasing regulations on fire control and implementation of fire retardant equipment especially in buildings that are prone to fire hazards. European region is observed to garner the highest low smoke halogen free cable market share globally.



It has been observed that in a majority of the developed and developing economies, stringent fire regulations have been laid with regards to the construction of new buildings in order to ensure safety for occupants. Countries such as the US, Australia, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and India have laid down stringent regulations with regard to fire safety. Additionally, the concerned authorities have laid heavy punishments in case of violence of the codes. Virtually, every building, process, service, design, and installation is affected by NFPA's codes and standards. These codes and standards, reflect changing industry needs and evolving technologies, supported by research and development, and practical experience. Diverse regulations across the globe in different regions have together driven the Low smoke halogen free cable market.



Europe has dominated the global low smoke halogen free cable market. The growth of low smoke halogen free cable in the region is also supported by the government associations across the region. For instance, the European Commission had lately drafted new building code requirements in order to strengthen protection against fire around residential, industrial, and commercial premises.



Fire protection regulations and strategy laid down by the regulatory bodies and other laws and regulations in Europe are at par with those in the US. Also, in the year 2017, an EU funded initiative had proposed a document for the development of a common European legal framework for the use of fire protection codes in Europe. Similar to Europe, there have been regulations implemented in other countries across the globe that have contributed to the positive growth of the low smoke halogen free cable market.



BASF SE, Borealis AG, DowDuPont Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian Group, Orbia (Mexichem Specialty Compounds), Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Factory Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp are some of the key players included in the global low smoke halogen free cable market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Low smoke halogen free cable Market



More than 30 countries worldwide have declared a state of emergency, as COVID-19 continues to spread. Besides the urgent "cities closure" in European, American, and Asian countries, key industries in India, Malaysia, Philippines, and other Southeast Asian nations have announced closures in succession, which is expected to bring challenges to the supply side of several sectors. This factor affects various industries such as aerospace & defense manufacturing, ship manufacturing, and telecommunications, and construction.



COVID 19 effects have benefitted wireline broadline numbers for telecommunication companies in the US, including AT&T and Verizon. For instance, AT&T reported ~209,000 additional AT&T Fiber net and Verizon reported ~59,000 Fios Internet net additions during 1Q 2020. This factor is anticipated to propel the growth of the low smoke halogen free cable market.



Overall size of the global low smoke halogen free cable market has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the low smoke halogen free cable market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the low smoke halogen free cable market.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global low smoke halogen free cable market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global low smoke halogen free cable market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Potential harms in high risk locations associated with halogenated cable materials propel the need for halogen free cables

5.1.2 Necessity to adhere to the stringent fire compliances and regulations

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns around benefits of halogen free cables over PVC cables in open spaces

5.2.2 Misperceptions pertaining to the standards of evaluating halogen free cables

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization in developing economies of APAC

5.3.2 Need for a safe and efficient cabling infrastructure inside buildings owing to increasing urbanization

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Focus on enhancing the performance characteristics of the LSHF cables

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



7. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Analysis - By Jacket Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Breakdown, By Jacket Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Thermoplastic

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Thermoplastic Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.1 Polypropylene

7.3.2.2 Polypropylene Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.3 Polyethylene

7.3.2.4 Polyethylene Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.5 Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE)

7.3.2.6 Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Thermoset

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Thermoset Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.2.1 Cross-linked Polyolefin

7.4.2.2 Cross-linked Polyolefin Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.2.3 Cross-linked Polyethylene

7.4.2.4 Cross-linked Polyethylene Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.2.5 Cross-linked CPE

7.4.2.6 Cross-linked CPE Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Analysis - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Breakdown, By Type, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Screened

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Screened Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Non-screened

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Non-Screened Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Global Low smoke halogen free cable market Analysis - By Insulation Material

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Breakdown, By Insulation Material, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Polypropylene (PP)

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Polyethylene (PE)

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Global Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - By Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 2027

10.3 Building & Construction

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Regulatory Codes

10.3.3 Building & Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.3.3.1 Residential

10.3.3.2 Residential Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.3.3.3 Commercial

10.3.3.4 Commercial Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.4 Rail Cars

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Regulatory Codes

10.4.3 Rail Cars Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.5 Aircraft

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Regulatory Codes

10.5.3 Aircraft Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.6 Ship

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Regulatory Codes

10.6.3 Ship Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Regulatory Codes

10.7.3 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market - Geographical Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

11.3 Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11.4 APAC Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11.5 Middle East and Africa Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11.6 South America Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 New Development



14. Company Profiles



15. Appendix

15.1 About the Publisher

15.2 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjm1bz

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900