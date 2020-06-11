PRESS RELEASE

Nexans awarded turnkey contract to supply power export cables for Scotland’s Seagreen offshore windfarm project

Nexans subsea and land cables will provide power for up to 1 million Scottish homes helping the UK achieve its clean energy targets.

Project for SSE Renewables confirms Nexans’ position as a key strategic partner in the global energy transition.

Contract is part of Nexans’ current €1.6bn order backlog for subsea cable projects.

The subsea export cables will be installed by Nexans’ new Aurora cable laying vessel

Paris La Défense, June 11, 2020 – Nexans has been awarded a major contract by SSE Renewables to design, manufacture and install the high voltage (HV) onshore and offshore export cables for the Phase 1 development of the Seagreen offshore wind farm project. Construction on the 1,075 megawatt (MW) project, which is located 27km off the coast of Angus, will start next year. When completed in 2022/23 Seagreen 1 will be Scotland’s largest wind farm and single largest source of renewable energy, providing a significant contribution to Scotland’s net zero ambition and enough clean, renewable energy to power 1 million homes.

Nexans’ factory in Charleston, US will supply the three 65 km offshore export cables. This factory was recently expanded to manufacture HV subsea power cables and is currently the only facility with that capability in North America. The three 20 km onshore export cables for the project will be manufactured at Nexans’ factory in Charleroi, Belgium.

Nexans is committed to working closely with suppliers local to the Seagreen project on subcontract opportunities available, including both the offshore and the land part of the contract.

The export cables for the Seagreen offshore windfarm project will be installed by the Aurora, Nexans’ brand new cable laying vessel (CLV).The Aurora is currently under construction and will be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.

Seagreen Project Director John Hill said: “We are pleased to have Nexans expertise on the Seagreen project as Nexans is a world leader in the supply and installation of subsea power cables.”

Ragnhild Katteland, Nexans EVP for the Subsea and Land System Business Group said: “We are delighted to receive this contract from SSE Renewables and we are excited to help bring the biggest windfarm in Scotland to life. This confirms Nexans’ position as a strategic partner highly involved in the global energy transition ”

The electricity generated by the Seagreen turbines will be transmitted via the subsea export cables to landfall at Carnoustie. Once ashore, the land cables will transmit the electricity to a new substation at Tealing where it will feed in to the UK’s national electricity transmission system.





About Nexans





Nexans is a key driver for the world’s transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in four main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), Telecom & Data (covering data transmission, telecom networks, hyperscale data centers, LAN), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).

Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans’ business activities and internal practices. In 2013 Nexans was the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group’s commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, the NEMA, ICF and CIGRE.

Nexans employs nearly 26,000 people with an industrial footprint in 34 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2019, the Group generated 6.7 billion euros in sales.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit: www.nexans.com



