The report on the global cold chain monitoring market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global cold chain monitoring market to grow with a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on cold chain monitoring market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on cold chain monitoring market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cold chain monitoring market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cold chain monitoring market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing number of cold chain supply in the marketplace

Benefits offered by cold chain monitoring such as increased shelf life through reduction in the scope of spoilage and contamination, increased productivity and supply chain efficiency, improved inventory accuracy, reduced cycle time and operational costs drives its growth

2) Restraints

High operational cost

3) Opportunities

Introduction of IoT and smart sensor development are expected to provide opportunities for the companies operating in the cold chain monitoring market

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global cold chain monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component, logistics, and application.



The Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Logistics

Storage

Transportation

The Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Application

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Company Profiles



ORBCOMM Inc.

Berlinger & Co.

Monnit Corporation

SecureRF Corporation

Savi Technology

Controlant

Zest Labs

Infratab Inc.

Sensitech, Inc.

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the cold chain monitoring market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the cold chain monitoring market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global cold chain monitoring market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Cold Chain Monitoring Market Highlights

2.2. Cold Chain Monitoring Market Projection

2.3. Cold Chain Monitoring Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Logistics

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Cold Chain Monitoring Market



4. Cold Chain Monitoring Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Component

5.1. Hardware

5.1.1. Sensors & Data Loggers

5.1.2. RFID Devices

5.1.3. Telematics & Telemetry Devices

5.1.4. Networking Devices

5.2. Software

5.2.1. On Premises

5.2.2. Cloud Based



6. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Logistics

6.1. Storage

6.2. Transportation



7. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Application

7.1. Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

7.2. Food & Beverages

7.3. Chemicals



8. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Component

8.1.2. North America Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Logistics

8.1.3. North America Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Component

8.2.2. Europe Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Logistics

8.2.3. Europe Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Component

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Logistics

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Component

8.4.2. RoW Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Logistics

8.4.3. RoW Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.10. Others



10. Appendix

10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nnewz3

