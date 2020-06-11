Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical, Engineering, and Life Sciences Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for digital publishing as a consequence of the secondary effects of Covid 19. physical, engineering, and life sciences



The global physical, engineering, and life sciences market is expected to grow from $444.08 billion in 2019 to $499.58 billion. Due to the global pandemic of coronavirus infection, the market for physical, engineering, and life sciences is expected to see more demand in 2020 as physics-based techniques play a huge role in the field of structural biology that help address Covid-19 challenges. The market is expected to stabilize at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% and reach $593.63 billion by 2023.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the physical, engineering, and life sciences? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider physical, engineering, and life sciences market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The physical, engineering, and life sciences market section of the report gives context. It compares the physical, engineering, and life sciences market with other segments of the physical, engineering, and life sciences market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, physical, engineering, and life sciences indicators comparison.

Major players in the physical, engineering, and life sciences market are IQVIA Holdings Inc, Battelle Memorial Institute, Syneos Health Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PAREXEL International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC, Medpace Holdings Inc, Albany Molecular Research Inc, and Hitachi High Technologies America Inc.



Physical, Engineering, and Life Sciences establishments are engaged in conducting research and experimental development in physical, engineering, and life sciences such as agriculture, environmental, botany, electronics, chemistry, fisheries, forests, mathematics, veterinary and other allied subjects. Research and development activities of physical engineering and life sciences organizations are funded by public sector organizations and commercial establishments. These organizations monetize their research findings, patents or products to fund their research activities.



The global physical, engineering, and life sciences market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the physical, engineering, and life sciences market in 2019.



On Jan. 2020, Vaccitech have announced their strategic collaboration with the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research and Cancer Research UK (CRUK). In this partnership, CRUK's Centre for Drug Development (CDD) will sponsor and manage a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of the drug in combination with the current standard of care and first-line treatment (chemotherapy and anti-PD-1) in approximately 80 patients with the disease. The collaborators indicated new treatments for NSCLC are urgently needed, as it accounts for 88 percent of all cancer diagnoses in the UK each year, and only five percent of those survive for 10 years or more.



The physical, engineering, and life sciences market by type into physical and engineering sciences, life sciences services and by entities into organizations, sole traders, partnerships.



COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge to the global life sciences industry. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the globe are working with Governments to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicines supply chain challenges. The UK and EU regulators have worked to provide up-to-date guidance in response to the evolving crisis, as well as to support research and development (R&D) that they hope will contain the impact of the spread. The MHRA stated that the safety of trial participants should be the first priority and this will remain its objective. These regulatory challenges can restrain market growth.



The introduction and advancement of new technologies such as nanosensors, bi-specific antibodies and computational biology have illustrated the progress that can be achieved through collaboration across a variety of disciplines between researchers and organisations. Collaboration between industry and regulators will promote greater self-regulation rooted in a culture of quality, operational competence and monitoring of results. The FDA has also suggested that it plans to partner with businesses more collaboratively to get products to market faster. Collaboration will allow stakeholders to provide more responsive, more cost-effective treatment and better results.



A major transformation is under progress in the life science industry. Much of it is driven by the digital transformation which has a powerful re-imagination of the life science industry. Technology firms such as Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, Amazon and Google serve as the driving forces and initiators of digital life sciences transformation. Mobile computing is poised to support the digitization of health in combination with drug therapy, as well as through stand-alone therapies. Digital transformation can help us more effectively for making decisions on how to run the existing business and position the organization for the future. This rise in digital transformation will drive the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market Characteristics



3. Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market, Segmentation By Entities, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



7. China Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



8. India Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



9. Japan Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



10. Australia Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



11. Indonesia Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



12. South Korea Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



13. Western Europe Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



14. UK Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



15. Germany Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



16. France Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



17. Eastern Europe Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



18. Russia Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



19. North America Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



20. USA Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



21. South America Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



22. Brazil Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



23. Middle East Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



24. Africa Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



25. Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. IQVIA Holdings Inc

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Battelle Memorial Institute

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Syneos Health Inc

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. PRA Health Sciences Inc

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Charles River Laboratories International Inc

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market



27. Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market Trends And Strategies



28. Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



IQVIA Holdings Inc

Battelle Memorial Institute

Syneos Health Inc

PRA Health Sciences Inc

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

Medpace Holdings Inc

Albany Molecular Research Inc

Hitachi High Technologies America Inc

PDL BioPharma Inc

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLC

Los Alamos National Laboratory

AKKA Technologies (France)

Qinetiq Group (UK)

WuXi Apptec (China).

Argonne National Laboratory



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6b0g3e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900