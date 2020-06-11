SHANGHAI, China, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



First Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Highlights :

Average investment amount per individual investor was RMB91,318 (US$12,897), representing an increase of 37.6% from the same period of 2019.



Average borrowing amount per borrower was RMB7,809 (US$ 1,103), representing an increase of 8.1% from the same period of 2019.



Loan origination volume 1 was RMB2,896 million (US$409 million), representing a decrease of 55.7% from the same period of 2019, and remaining stable sequentially.



was RMB2,896 million (US$409 million), representing a decrease of 55.7% from the same period of 2019, and remaining stable sequentially. Investment volume 2 was RMB3,960 million (US$559 million), representing a decrease of 48.3% from the same period of 2019, and remaining stable sequentially.



was RMB3,960 million (US$559 million), representing a decrease of 48.3% from the same period of 2019, and remaining stable sequentially. Net revenue was RMB313.5 million (US$44.3 million), representing a decrease of 57.1% from the same period of 2019, and a decrease of 11.1% sequentially.



Operating income was RMB51.1 million (US$7.2 million), compared with operating income of RMB294.7 million in the same period of 2019, and operating loss of RMB28.9 million in the prior quarter.



Net income was RMB39.5 million (US$5.6 million), compared with net income of RMB254.2 million in the same period of 2019, and net income of RMB22.6 million in the prior quarter.

Mr. Yan Dinggui, the Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite the unprecedented challenging conditions arising from both the global pandemic and economic uncertainties, our enhanced risk management system and solid asset quality enabled us to maintain solid financial results. In face of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have been especially vigilant on cost control which improved our operational efficiency. Our conservative strategy helped us achieve operational profitability. Right now, China’s consumer markets are recovering and consumer demands are rebounding. We are confident that Jiayin can get through this unusual period with a strong and growing business, and achieve our long-term growth objectives.”

Mr. Yan continued: “The ongoing pandemic has had a material and extended adverse impact on the Chinese and global economy, however, Jiayin has achieved a significant milestone this quarter that positioned us for strong growth in the years ahead. In March, our total loan origination volume facilitated by institutional investors reached 44.5%, compared with zero in the same period of 2019. In Q2, we successfully completed the transition from being facilitated by individual investors to being fully funded through institutional investors. This is a huge accomplishment and we are proud of our rapid expansion of our funding sources towards institutional funding, which demonstrates our strong brand recognition and solid execution capabilities.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net revenue was RMB313.5 million (US$44.3 million), representing a decrease of 57.1% from the same period of 2019.

Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB257.3 million (US$36.3 million), representing a decrease of 56.8% from the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased loan origination volume. The loan facilitation service fees from loans funded by institutional funding partners were RMB77.2 million (US$10.9 million), which represented 30.0% of our total revenue from loan facilitation services, compared with nil from the same period of 2019.

Revenue from post-origination services was RMB35.7 million (US$5.0 million), representing a decrease of 51.3% from the same period of 2019. The decrease was due to the lower loan origination as well as the disposal of Shanghai Caiyin Asset Management Co,. Ltd (“Caiyin”) that previously provided certain post-origination loan services.

Origination and servicing expense was RMB63.9 million (US$9.0 million), representing a decrease of 46.0% from the same period of 2019, primarily due to decreased volume of loans facilitated by the Company.

Allowance for uncollectible receivables and contract assets was RMB30.4 million (US$4.3 million), representing a decrease of 30.6% from the same period of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in loan origination volume.

Sales and marketing expense was RMB93.4 million (US$13.2 million), representing a decrease of 45.5% from the same period of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in customer acquisition expenses and reduced advertisement spending for promotional activities.

General and administrative expense was RMB38.3 million (US$5.4 million), representing a decrease of 22.4% from the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased share-based compensation expense.

Research and development expense was RMB36.4 million (US$5.1 million), representing a decrease of 32.3% from the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased share-based compensation expense.

Income from operations was RMB51.1 million (US$7.2 million), compared with an operating income of RMB294.7 million in the same period of 2019, and operating loss of RMB28.9 million in the prior quarter.

Net income was RMB39.5 million (US$5.6 million), compared with a net income of RMB254.2 million in the same period of 2019, and net income of RMB22.6 million in the prior quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents were RMB66.8 million (US$9.4 million) as of March 31, 2020, compared with RMB122.1 million as of December 31, 2019.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2020. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the Company’s ability to retain existing investors and borrowers and attract new investors and borrowers in an effective and cost-efficient way, the Company’s ability to increase the investment volume and loan origination of loans volume facilitated through its marketplace, effectiveness of the Company’s credit assessment model and risk management system, PRC laws and regulations relating to the online individual finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company’s ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Stock Market or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the continued listing criteria of the Nasdaq Stock Market. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.

JIAYIN GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of

December 31, As of March 31, 2019 2020 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 122,149 66,832 9,439 Restricted cash — 2,000 282 Amounts due from related parties 130,722 135,451 19,129 Accounts receivable, net3 139,164 137,987 19,488 Loan receivables, net — 947 134 Short-term investment 69,618 70,808 10,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 91,002 97,490 13,768 Deferred tax assets 68,292 68,292 9,645 Property and equipment 39,084 33,560 4,740 Right-of-use assets 37,215 30,725 4,339 Long-term investment 3,826 6,461 912 TOTAL ASSETS 701,072 650,553 91,876 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Payroll and welfare payable 48,524 46,629 6,585 Amounts due to related parties 872 3,034 429 Refund liabilities 180,104 184,864 26,108 Tax payables 179,421 198,495 28,033 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 158,705 159,453 22,519 Other Payable related to the disposal of Shanghai Caiyin 839,830 717,364 101,311 Lease liabilities 35,215 28,512 4,027 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,442,671 1,338,351 189,012 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Class A ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value;

100,100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020) 4 0 0 0 Class B ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value;

116,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020)4 0 0 0 Additional paid-in capital 777,408 787,292 111,187 Accumulated deficit (1,519,731 ) (1,479,255 ) (208,911 ) Other comprehensive income 469 4,405 622 Total Jiayin Group shareholder's deficit (741,854 ) (687,558 ) (97,102 ) Non-controlling interests 255 (240 ) (34 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (741,599 ) (687,798 ) (97,136 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT 701,072 650,553 91,876

JIAYIN GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 2020 RMB RMB US$ Net revenue (including revenue from related parties of nil,

and RMB 1,118 for 2019Q1 and 2020Q1, respectively) 731,331 313,526 44,278 Operating cost and expenses: Origination and servicing (118,434 ) (63,936 ) (9,030 ) Allowance for uncollectible account receivable and

contract assets (43,794 ) (30,405 ) (4,294 ) Sales and marketing (171,434 ) (93,437 ) (13,195 ) General and administrative (49,290 ) (38,264 ) (5,404 ) Research and development (53,722 ) (36,367 ) (5,136 ) Total operating cost and expenses (436,674 ) (262,409 ) (37,059 ) Income from operation 294,657 51,117 7,219 Interest income (expense) (482 ) 1,982 280 Other income, net 3,519 1,017 144 Income before income taxes 297,694 54,116 7,643 Income tax expense (43,479 ) (13,937 ) (1,968 ) Loss from investment in affiliates — (729 ) (104 ) Net income 254,215 39,450 5,571 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

shareholders — (1,026 ) (145 ) Net income attributable to Jiayin Group Inc. 254,215 40,476 5,716 Weighted average shares used in calculating net

income per share: - Basic and diluted 200,000,000 216,100,000 216,100,000 Net income per share: - Basic and diluted 1.27 0.19 0.03 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments — 3,968 560 Comprehensive income 254,215 43,418 6,131 Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — (994 ) (140 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to

Jiayin Group Inc. 254,215 44,412 6,271

________________________

1 “Loan origination volume” refers to the total amount of loans facilitated during the period presented.

2 “Investment volume” refers to the total amount of all investment transactions executed by investors during the period presented.

3 The Company has adopted “ASC 326, Financial Instruments — Credit Losses” beginning January 1, 2020. As of now, the adoption of the new guidance did not have material impacts on the Company’s results of operations, financial condition or liquidity.

4 The total shares authorized for both Class A and Class B are 10,000,000,000,000.