FORT LEE, NJ, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that its Dream Card enterprise (gdet.co/dream-card), which specializes in fully customizable, premium quality payment cards, after being redesigned and relaunched recently, is now scheduled to create a specialty Gift Card in denominations of Twenty-five dollars ($25) and Fifty Dollars ($50).



“It’s exciting to see such an encouraging response to our re-imagined Dream Card concept,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO of GDET. “We continue to develop a site that empowers the users to have a product that they feel personalizes the experience of simply buying a Gift Card for a special occasion. That said, we want to market and directly sell to groups (schools, clubs, sports teams, etc). The possibilities are limitless, and we’re excited by the opportunity to disrupt the mundane process of buying a fifty-dollar prepaid gift card with a fresh vision.”

GDET’s Dream Card division has been predicated on the re-design of personal Credit and Debit Cards, creating new and personalized cards upgraded to a metallic standard.

The Company has begun to initiate a series of “themed Concepts” for the Gift Card end market. The Company intends to offer and design gift cards tailored to any conceivable gift occasion (ie, Granny’s Birthday, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, the options are unlimited and left to the imagination of the users).

Mr. Idnani continued, “The expansion into this unique themed gift card model carries a number of advantages. We feel we are bringing a completely fresh “look” to this huge marketplace, and we look forward to following up with more details and updates as this new model gets off the ground.”

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company is now primarily focused on building the #1 online source for high-quality CBD-based products at TheGreeneryCo.com.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact:

GD Entertainment and Technology

732-851-3756

anil@gdet.co

www.gdet.co

1 Bridge Plaza

2nd Floor

Fort Lee, NJ 07024