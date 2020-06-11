Correction: the number of unexercised stock options is 21.5 million shares corresponding to approximately 2.79% of total issued share capital.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 14,331,823 own shares under a share buyback programme, that was announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 March 2020, which corresponds to 1.86% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 8,626,325,683. The buyback programme was based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

The share buyback programme has today been discontinued. The average purchase price of shares under the programme was ISK 601.90 per share corresponding to the weighted average purchase price of EUR 3.90 per share during the period. The closing price of Marel shares on Nasdaq Iceland on 11 March 2020, which was the first day of the program, was ISK 527 and the closing price of Marel shares today 10 June 2020 was ISK 690.

The purpose of the buyback program was to reduce the Company’s share capital and to meet the Company’s obligations under share incentive programs with employees. The Company’s obligations under share incentive programs have now been covered. Marel currently holds 23,080,637 own shares or the equivalent of 2.99% of issued shares in the company, and the total number of unexercised stock options is 21.5 million shares corresponding to approximately 2.79% of total issued share capital.

Transactions in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 24, Marel hf. purchased 888,878 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 620,025,422. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares bought Share price ISK

(rate) Purchase price (ISK) 8.6.2020 09:56 313.000 705 220.720.000 9.6.2020 09:30 264.782 693 183.404.798 10.6.2020 11:04 311.096 694 215.900.624 Total 888,787 620,025,422

Initially it was stated that buybacks under the program would amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme was in effect from 11 March 2020, and it was stated that the program would end no later than 4 September 2020, while the Company was entitled to discontinue the program at any time.

The buyback programme was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

