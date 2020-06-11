Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market is expected to decline from $28.7 billion in 2019 to $27.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 and reach $31.1 billion in 2023.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market.
Multi-Function Radio Frequency System (MFRFS) is increasingly being used for operational radar frequency ranges towards applications for broadband. The MFRFS is an electronically scanned radar system that can detect and track threats at a wider range. The wider frequency range enhances the survivability for combat missions in case of no visibility in both horizontal and vertical direction (zero-zero visibility condition). It also provides additional electronic warfare functionalities and gives the pilots the ability to land safely in adverse conditions. Raytheon and NCS are manufacturing radars with MFRFS technology.
The aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market consists of sales of support and auxiliary equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce support and auxiliary equipment including equipment such as radar, air traffic control towers, satellites and other auxiliary equipment).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
8. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Segments
11.1. Global Commercial Radars Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Continuous Waveform; Pulse Waveform
11.2. Global Satellites Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Large Satellite; Mini Satellite; Micro Satellite; Nano Satellite
12. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Metrics
12.1. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
13. Asia-Pacific Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market
14. Western Europe Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market
15. Eastern Europe Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market
16. North America Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market
17. South America Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market
18. Middle East Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market
19. Africa Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market
20. Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
20.3.1. Lockheed Martin
20.3.1.1. Company Overview
20.3.1.2. Products And Services
20.3.1.3. Strategy
20.3.1.4. Financial Performance
20.3.2. Northrop Grumman
20.3.2.1. Company Overview
20.3.2.2. Products And Services
20.3.2.3. Strategy
20.3.2.4. Financial Performance
20.3.3. Raytheon
20.3.3.1. Company Overview
20.3.3.2. Products And Services
20.3.3.3. Strategy
20.3.3.4. Financial Performance
20.3.4. Reutech Radar Systems
20.3.4.1. Company Overview
20.3.4.2. Products And Services
20.3.4.3. Strategy
20.3.4.4. Financial Performance
20.3.5. Rockwell Collins
20.3.5.1. Company Overview
20.3.5.2. Products And Services
20.3.5.3. Strategy
20.3.5.4. Financial Performance
21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market
22. Market Background: Aerospace Market
22.1. Aerospace Market Characteristics
22.2. Aerospace Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Aerospace Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Aerospace Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
22.5. Global Aerospace Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
23. Recommendations
23.1. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market In 2023- Growth Countries
23.2. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market In 2023- Growth Segments
23.3. Global Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
24. Appendix
24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
24.2. Abbreviations
24.3. Currencies
24.4. Research Inquiries
24.5. About the Publisher
25. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
