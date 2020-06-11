MAHWAH, N.J., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, has enhanced its Cloud Workload Protection Service (CWP) to give enterprises a full-suite of visibility, compliance, and reporting features, coupled with enhancements to its industry-leading attack detection engine.



Radware has extended its comprehensive compliance engine to support multi cloud environments. The engine compares the organization’s cloud security posture against multiple industry compliance standards, including: PCI DSS, HIPAA, NIST CSF, SOC2, CIS AWS/Azure Foundation Benchmark.

The service includes a new security posture dashboard that provides comprehensive visibility into both the overall cloud risks associated with workloads hosted on both AWS and Azure and the organization’s cloud security posture. This dashboard provides a detailed and comprehensive view of security risks across multiple accounts, regions, and public cloud vendors.

Radware has enriched its existing, industry-leading attack detection engine to detect cloud native attack vectors and added a new attack simulation tool. The attack simulation tool allows organizations to proactively test their public cloud environments, harden security posture and improve their security teams’ readiness using simulated attacks based on real-life cloud data breach events.

The result is a comprehensive, end-to-end CSPM solution for identifying security risks, unintended public exposure, excessive permissions, and compliance breaches as well as detecting breach attempts and automatically remediating threats.

“As companies increasingly turn to public cloud environments, they need unprecedented visibility into their environment that is based on real risk analysis,” said David Aviv, Chief Technology Officer for Radware. “Too often, organizations use tools that struggle to distinguish between suspicious activity performed by legitimate entities and malicious activity conducted by threat actors. Radware’s Cloud Workload Protection Service helps organizations identify both scenarios by providing meaningful threat intelligence and advanced analytics with an unmatched ability to identify attack-kill-chain. Our CWP service empowers customers to take fast, accurate action to block attacks and shore up vulnerabilities in their cloud environments before it’s too late.”

Companies have relied on Radware’s Cloud Workload Protection Service for comprehensive visibility into complex environments. One example is ad-tech innovator Perion, whose employees managed multiple AWS instances. AWS provided only limited visibility into the multiple workloads and assets spread across numerous environments. Perion’s operations did not have a window into dangerous misconfigurations, such as network configurations of assets exposed to the internet.

“The Radware Cloud Workload Protection Service provided a single solution with enhanced visibility, immediately identifying dangerous misconfigurations,” said Amir Arama, Vice President of Operations at Perion. “By combining those capabilities to CWP’s continuous attack detection capabilities and compliance tools, Radware is continuing to add value to a product that already offered immense value.”

“We recently conducted a trial run with a cybersecurity startup that was quickly growing its customer base after receiving a large investment from a venture capital firm,” said Nissim Pariente, Vice President of Security Analytics. “During the proof-of-concept period, we discovered that many of the identified public exposures were actually false positives, often reported by the company’s partners. Additionally, we discovered that nearly every employee in the organization’s cloud environment had admin privileges. With CWP, this company was able to optimize permissions to the right level of access, with a level of granularity and control that was much appreciated by executives.”

Radware’s CWP has also helped companies monitor workloads and maintain productivity, as their workforce transitioned to remote and work-from-home arrangements. Radware worked closely with one particular client to monitor remote worker engagement and optimize permissions that align with the principle of least privilege.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook , LinkedIn , Radware Blog , Twitter , YouTube , Radware Mobile for iOS and Android , and our security center DDoSWarriors.com that provides a comprehensive analysis on DDoS attack tools, trends and threats.

©2020 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/ . All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” When we say that “the attack simulation tool allows organizations to proactively test their public cloud environments, harden security posture and improve their security teams’ readiness”, that’s a forward looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com .

Media Contacts:

Deborah Szajngarten

Radware

201-785-3206

deborah.szajngarten@radware.com