HOUSTON, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iland, an industry-leading provider of secure application and data protection cloud services, today announced it has won the MSP of the Year at the annual ZertoCON user conference. The conference is hosted by Zerto, an industry leader for IT resilience. While hosted virtually this year, ZertoCON drew thousands of IT professionals to learn and discuss best practices around data protection, ransomware, disaster recovery and mobility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

This award recognizes iland as one to watch for their role in the IT resilience market as they help Zerto roll out its technologies to organizations that will shape the new digital world in 2020.

Today’s modern IT organization understands that data loss, unplanned downtime and security breaches cause irreparable damage to the business’ revenue and reputation. As a result, IT resilience strategies have become a top priority for customers looking to protect their data from internal and external threats.

Proven, cloud-based disaster recovery solutions from iland and Zerto provide powerful, cost-effective recovery services that deliver maximum application availability, protection and security. Built on iland’s Secure Cloud platform with direct integration into Zerto’s replication software, iland Secure DRaaS with Zerto and iland’s Autopilot Managed Recovery services combines the efficiency of cloud services with customized runbook functionality, optimized RTOs, near-zero RPOs and optional recovery management giving organizations the flexibility and control needed to ensure the long-term viability of their business.

“The innovation around comprehensive IT resilience in an ever-changing and increasingly threatened IT business landscape was as awe-inspiring as our previous four ZertoCON events,” said Coley Burke, CRO, Zerto. “What makes Zerto special is our vision, our product and our people — and that critically includes our partners. The ingenuity and efficiency that our MSPs and channel partners bring is key in accelerating and optimizing how customers manage their disaster recovery, data protection, backup and IT resilience strategies. Celebrating them at ZertoCON is just one of the many ways we hope to show our appreciation and support for their outstanding business IT accomplishments,” concluded Burke.

“Our customers and partners are increasingly pushing for options that take them out of the data center and enable them to embrace the cost and efficiency benefits of the cloud, and our partnership with Zerto has provided us with the ability to respond to this need in a way that has been recognized throughout the industry,” said Dante Orsini, senior vice president of business development, iland. “Our proven cloud platform provides the automation and orchestration necessary to protect our customers’ critical business workloads. At the same time, our years of experience in recovery planning, individual design and end-to-end onboarding, deployment, and management provide our customers with confidence that their resiliency goals will be met when it matters most.”

Additional resources:

● Link to relevant news assets here

● Learn more about Zerto Partners here

● Learn more about Zerto here

● Learn more about ZertoCON Virtual 2020 here

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognized by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, iland delivers cloud services from its data centers throughout the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia. For more information on iland’s enterprise cloud and disaster recovery services, go to iland Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service with Zerto or sign up for a demo at https://www.iland.com/draas-demo/.

About Zerto

Zerto helps customers accelerate IT transformation by reducing the risk and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption. By replacing multiple legacy solutions with a single IT Resilience Platform, Zerto is changing the way disaster recovery, data protection and cloud are managed. With enterprise scale, Zerto’s software platform delivers continuous availability for an always-on customer experience while simplifying workload mobility to protect, recover and move applications freely across hybrid and multi-clouds. Zerto is trusted globally by over 8,000 customers, works with more than 1,500 partners and is powering resiliency offerings for 450 managed services providers. Learn more at Zerto.com.

Media Contact:

Derrick Shannon

Touchdown PR

zerto@touchdownpr.com

772.475.1027

iland Media Contact:

Justin Augat

VP, Marketing

jaugat@iland.com

Justin Augat iland 508-646-7518 jaugat@iland.com