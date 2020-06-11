Horsens, 11 June 2020

Company Announcement No. 5 /2019 – 2020

Annual general meeting of shareholders in AX V Nissens ApS, CVR no. 38647571

Date: 25 June 2020, at 12 pm./noon CET

Place: Ormhøjgårdvej 9, 8700 Horsens

Agenda:

1. Election of a chairman of the meeting

2. Board of Directors' report on the Company’s activities in the past year

3. Approval of the annual report for the financial year 2019/2020

4. Grant of discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Board

5. Decision regarding the application of profit or covering of loss.

6. Election of members of the Board of Directors

7. Election of an auditor for the financial year 2020/2021

8. Proposals received

For further information please contact Jakob Backs, Group CFO, at +45 76 26 26 26.

On behalf of the Chairman AX V Nissens ApS Niels Jacobsen

