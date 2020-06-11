Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global deep sea, coastal, and great lakes market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global deep sea, coastal, and great lakes market is expected to decline from $491.1 billion in 2019 to $463.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $526.7 billion in 2023.



The deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation market consists of sales of deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation of passengers and cargo using watercraft, such as ships, barges, and boats.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global deep sea, coastal, and great lakes market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global deep sea, coastal, and great lakes market. Africa was the smallest region in the global deep sea, coastal, and great lakes market.



Changing shift towards highly available less polluting fuels such as liquefied natural gas(LNG), biofuels and many more are growing recently. Pricing and low emission has resulted in increase in the demand of LNG. Furthermore, European Commission also planned to have 139 LNG refueling facilities for seagoing and inland vessels. Growth of LNG powered ships are likely to play a major role in Deep sea, coastal, and great lakes water transportation industry in the next decade. Companies namely Rolls Royce, Wartsila, MAN have developed different LNG engine technologies for better throughput.



