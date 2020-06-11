Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global deep sea, coastal, and great lakes market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global deep sea, coastal, and great lakes market is expected to decline from $491.1 billion in 2019 to $463.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $526.7 billion in 2023.
The deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation market consists of sales of deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation of passengers and cargo using watercraft, such as ships, barges, and boats.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global deep sea, coastal, and great lakes market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global deep sea, coastal, and great lakes market. Africa was the smallest region in the global deep sea, coastal, and great lakes market.
Changing shift towards highly available less polluting fuels such as liquefied natural gas(LNG), biofuels and many more are growing recently. Pricing and low emission has resulted in increase in the demand of LNG. Furthermore, European Commission also planned to have 139 LNG refueling facilities for seagoing and inland vessels. Growth of LNG powered ships are likely to play a major role in Deep sea, coastal, and great lakes water transportation industry in the next decade. Companies namely Rolls Royce, Wartsila, MAN have developed different LNG engine technologies for better throughput.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market Trends And Strategies
8. Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market Metrics
11.1. Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market
13. Western Europe Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market
14. Eastern Europe Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market
15. North America Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market
16. South America Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market
17. Middle East Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market
18. Africa Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market
19. Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. Carnival Corporation
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. A.P. Moller
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
19.3.4. K-Line America
19.3.4.1. Company Overview
19.3.4.2. Products And Services
19.3.4.3. Strategy
19.3.4.4. Financial Performance
19.3.5. Seacor Holdings Inc
19.3.5.1. Company Overview
19.3.5.2. Products And Services
19.3.5.3. Strategy
19.3.5.4. Financial Performance
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market
21. Market Background: Water Transportation Market
21.1. Water Transportation Market Characteristics
21.2. Water Transportation Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Water Transportation Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Water Transportation Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Water Transportation Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2tdxd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
