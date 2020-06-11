Dublin, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-rheumatics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global anti-rheumatics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global anti-rheumatics market to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on anti-rheumatics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
The report on anti-rheumatics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global anti-rheumatics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global anti-rheumatics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Research Methodology
A) Primary Research
The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include
1. Key Opinion Leaders
2. Internal and External subject matter experts
3. Professionals and participants from the industry
The primary research respondents typically include
1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review
2. Product/brand/marketing managers
3. CXO level executives
4. Regional/zonal/ country managers
5. Vice President level executives.
B) Secondary Research
Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.
The secondary sources of the data typically include
1. Company reports and publications
2. Government/institutional publications
3. Trade and associations journals
4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.
5. Websites and publications by research agencies
The global anti-rheumatics market is segmented on the basis of drug class, type, end user, and distribution channel.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Anti-rheumatics Market Highlights
2.2. Anti-rheumatics Market Projection
2.3. Anti-rheumatics Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Anti-rheumatics Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Drug Class
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User
3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel
3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Anti-rheumatics Market
4. Anti-rheumatics Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Anti-rheumatics Market by Drug Class
5.1. Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatics Drugs (DMARD's)
5.2. Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID's)
5.3. Corticosteroids
5.4. Uric Acid Drugs
5.5. Others
6. Global Anti-rheumatics Market by Type
6.1. Prescription-based Drugs
6.2. Over-the-Counter Drugs
7. Global Anti-rheumatics Market by End User
7.1. Hospitals & Clinics
7.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
7.3. Healthcare Specialty Process
8. Global Anti-rheumatics Market by Distribution Channel
8.1. Retail Pharmacies
8.2. Online Pharmacies
8.3. Hospital Pharmacies
9. Global Anti-rheumatics Market by Region 2019-2025
9.1. North America
9.1.1. North America Anti-rheumatics Market by Drug Class
9.1.2. North America Anti-rheumatics Market by Type
9.1.3. North America Anti-rheumatics Market by End User
9.1.4. North America Anti-rheumatics Market by Distribution Channel
9.1.5. North America Anti-rheumatics Market by Country
9.2. Europe
9.2.1. Europe Anti-rheumatics Market by Drug Class
9.2.2. Europe Anti-rheumatics Market by Type
9.2.3. Europe Anti-rheumatics Market by End User
9.2.4. Europe Anti-rheumatics Market by Distribution Channel
9.2.5. Europe Anti-rheumatics Market by Country
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Anti-rheumatics Market by Drug Class
9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Anti-rheumatics Market by Type
9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Anti-rheumatics Market by End User
9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Anti-rheumatics Market by Distribution Channel
9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Anti-rheumatics Market by Country
9.4. RoW
9.4.1. RoW Anti-rheumatics Market by Drug Class
9.4.2. RoW Anti-rheumatics Market by Type
9.4.3. RoW Anti-rheumatics Market by End User
9.4.4. RoW Anti-rheumatics Market by Distribution Channel
9.4.5. RoW Anti-rheumatics Market by Sub-region
10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Anti-rheumatics Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
10.2.1. Pfizer, Inc.
10.2.2. Johnson & Johnsons
10.2.3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
10.2.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
10.2.5. Celegene Corporations
10.2.6. MedImmune, LLC
10.2.7. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
10.2.8. Biogen Inc.
10.2.9. Celltrion Inc.
10.2.10. Amgen Inc.
11. Appendix
11.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire
